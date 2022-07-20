CapTech Partners with Top-Ranked Amateur Golfer Dylan Menante

Menante Lends His Name, Image, and Likeness to CapTech for Summer Tournaments

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech Consulting), a US-based technology consulting firm, and Dylan Menante, currently the 6th ranked amateur golfer in the world, are excited to announce a new collaboration. Menante will represent CapTech in three tournaments, including this week’s PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Minnesota.

“I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with CapTech,” said Dylan Menante. “I really connected with and embrace their core values, and have enjoyed learning more about the technology, innovation, and solutions CapTech is providing for clients across industries, including golf! I’m also very proud to partner with a company that supports The First Tee, an organization that helped me begin my golf journey. The First Tee taught me sportsmanship and life skills through golf.”

In June, Dylan captured his second Northeast Amateur title, one of the most prestigious trophies in amateur golf. He won the 2022 Northeast Amateur by a record 9 shots. Dylan is a two-time All-American, and two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year. He helped lead Pepperdine University to the 2021 NCAA Championship. This fall, Dylan will join the UNC Tarheels – among the favorites to capture the 2023 NCAA Championship – for his senior season. Menante joins Armando Bacot, UNC basketball’s power forward, by lending his Name, Image, and Likeness to CapTech.

“We’re excited to support Dylan,” said Sandy Williamson, CapTech Chairman. “He is a talented golfer and exemplifies many of our core values, including flexibility and enthusiasm. This collaboration complements CapTech’s other golf partnerships and our efforts to grow our sports and entertainment business.”

In addition to the 3M Open, Dylan Menante will also represent CapTech at the 2022 Western Amatuer, August 1-6 in Highland Park, IL and the U.S. Amateur August 15-22 in Paramus, NJ.

About CapTech

CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. CapTech brings together data, systems, and ingenuity organizations needed to stay ahead and transform what’s possible in a changing world. CapTech is a team of master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting our hands dirty as we design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, CapTech fuses technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com.

