Securityceu.com Launches New Frontline Project Management Course

In order to increase project success, security and systems integrators must adopt a project management culture.

UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecurityCEU.com and Nadim Sawaya of Enterprise Performance Consulting (EPC) announce the launch of the Frontline Project Management for Security and Systems Integrators course. This course covers the essential skills necessary to successfully manage security projects of any size, including:

- Identifying project stakeholders and their roles

- Defining the project scope

- Creating a project schedule

- Developing a risk management plan

- Managing changes to the project

- Tracking and reporting on project progress

- Conducting a post-project review

Enrolling in this course will give you the tools you need to successfully manage security projects from start to finish. Upon completion, you will earn a certificate of completion that can be added to your professional portfolio.

"Security and systems integrators need to adopt a project management culture in order to increase project success," said Connie Moorhead, President of Security CEU. "This course provides the infrastructure and training necessary to allow the project manager to effectively manage."

The Frontline Project Management for Security and Systems Integrators course is delivered through SecurityCEU.com. This course includes downloadable tools and reference material as well as a webinar with the subject matter expert to answer questions and discuss the material covered.

ABOUT SECURITYCEU.COM

SecurityCEU.com is an online education platform that offers security and systems integrators the opportunity to earn continuing education units (CEUs) and maintain their certifications. SecurityCEU.com is dedicated to providing quality security industry-specific courses that are affordable and convenient. For more information, visit securityceu.com.



ABOUT ENTERPRISE PERFORMANCE CONSULTING

Enterprise Performance Consulting (EPC) is a management consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations improve their performance. EPC's services include training, facilitation, coaching, and project management.



