The full Brochure has now been released for Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference 2022

The full agenda and speaker line-up are now available for the Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference taking place in London, this September.

LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rate of mechanical developments and applications just developing, power management considerations for the armoured vehicles of the future, stays a fundamental part in keeping up with the functional capacity of the world's military. Power systems support a vast swathe of execution measures for armoured vehicles, both precisely and electronically.

As the main conference of its kind, Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems, will give special briefings on the endeavours being made to upgrade current armoured vehicle execution, as well as an investigation of the advancements being made, and trying to ensure the long-term effectiveness of future forces. Briefings will incorporate insights into vehicle engineering, powertrain contemplations and advancements, the electrification of future stages, and the strategies being utilized that will power the system of systems expected for functional excellence.

Benefits of Attending:

• Examine a different scope of subjects including the ongoing difficulties and future arrangements for improved drivetrain performance maintaining the capacity of increasingly power-sensitive systems, and enhancing situational awareness, survivability and lethality through greater access to technological innovations

• Investigate how innovative advances will allow for improved performance for future armoured vehicles, as platform electrification moves closer to reality, and software developments allow for superior survivability and C4ISR capabilities

• Hear from the main vendors and OEMs, as they discuss about the mechanical and electrical design of the platforms that will characterize mechanised operations, both now and in the years to come

• An unrivalled opportunity to meet and network with the military and industry decision makers for armoured vehicle power systems and the experts who will define the future of the technology, as they map the path ahead to securing the long-term operational capacity of armoured units

Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference

19 – 20 September 2022

London, UK

