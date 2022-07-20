Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 21, 2022
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|
Adams
|
Scott Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Allen
|
Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Athens
|
Waterloo Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Belmont
|
Village of Shadyside
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Champaign
|
Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Crawford
|
Crawford County General Health District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Tod Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Darke
|
City of Greenville
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Darke County
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Big Walnut Area Community Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Central Ohio Health Care Consortium
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Ohio Facilities Construction Commission
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Huron
|
Clarksfield Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lake
|
City of Mentor
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lawrence
|
Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Logan
|
Logan County School Employee Consortium
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Logan County Soil and Water Conservation District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Monroe
|
Wayne Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Morrow
|
Morrow County Firefighters and Squadmens Association, Inc.
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Rivercliff Union Cemetery
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Perry
|
Northern Local School District
|
FFR
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Shelby
|
Shelby County Park District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Stark
|
North Canton Public Library
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Rodman Public Library
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Trumbull
|
Mecca Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Union
|
Marysville-Union County Port Authority
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Memorial Hospital of Union County
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Warren
|
Deerfield Regional Storm Water District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wood
|
Village of Risingsun
|
|
Report on Accounting Methods
|
|
01/01/2022 TO 07/21/2022
|
|
LGS - 118 Accounting Report
|
|
|
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.