Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 21, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Adams Scott Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Allen Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Athens Waterloo Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Belmont Village of Shadyside IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Champaign Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Crawford Crawford County General Health District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Tod Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Darke City of Greenville IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Darke County IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin Big Walnut Area Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Central Ohio Health Care Consortium IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Ohio Facilities Construction Commission 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Huron Clarksfield Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lake City of Mentor 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lawrence Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Logan Logan County School Employee Consortium IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Logan County Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Miami Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Monroe Wayne Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Morrow Morrow County Firefighters and Squadmens Association, Inc. IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Rivercliff Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Perry Northern Local School District FFR 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shelby Shelby County Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Stark North Canton Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Rodman Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Trumbull Mecca Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Union Marysville-Union County Port Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Memorial Hospital of Union County IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Warren Deerfield Regional Storm Water District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Wood Village of Risingsun Report on Accounting Methods 01/01/2022 TO 07/21/2022 LGS - 118 Accounting Report

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.