Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 21, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Adams

Scott Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Allen

Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Athens

Waterloo Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Belmont

Village of Shadyside

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Crawford County General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tod Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Darke

City of Greenville

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Darke County

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Big Walnut Area Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Central Ohio Health Care Consortium

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Facilities Construction Commission

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Huron

Clarksfield Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake

City of Mentor

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Logan

Logan County School Employee Consortium

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Logan County Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Monroe

Wayne Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Morrow

Morrow County Firefighters and Squadmens Association, Inc.

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Rivercliff Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Perry

Northern Local School District

FFR

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

Shelby County Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Stark

North Canton Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Rodman Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Mecca Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Union

Marysville-Union County Port Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Memorial Hospital of Union County

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Warren

Deerfield Regional Storm Water District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wood

Village of Risingsun

 

Report on Accounting Methods

 

01/01/2022 TO 07/21/2022

 

LGS - 118 Accounting Report

 

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

