Herman Jones LLP Announces Investigation for Investors in FirstEnergy Corp.

Herman Jones LLP is Investigating Claims for Investors Who May Have Been Harmed by FirstEnergy’s Statements in Its Proxy Statements Concerning Lobbying Efforts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lawsuit, styled Miller v. Anderson, et al. (Case No. 5:20-cv-01743), was filed in federal court in the Northern District of Ohio against FirstEnergy for violations of the Securities Act of 1934 in relation to proxy statements regarding FirstEnergy’s lobbying efforts. According to this Complaint, FirstEnergy improperly paid over $60 million to a politician’s nonprofit in exchange for him promoting legislation favorable to FirstEnergy, and it failed to make critical disclosures regarding this purportedly unlawful activity. This allegedly caused the proxy statements filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and disseminated to FirstEnergy’s stockholders to be false or misleading.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is investigating potential claims on behalf of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) against certain of its officers and directors relating to the allegations set forth in the lawsuit.

