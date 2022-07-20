Radix PR Partnership The World's First Carrier For Work Trademark

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing: RadixCloud X Tehama Partnership

July 20, 2022 / OTTAWA, ONTARIO – ​Today, Tehama is proud to announce a partnership with RadixCloud. Headquartered in Switzerland, RadixCloud is a leading Swiss managed services provider. Founded in 2006, RadixCloud has built a reputation for excellence in visualization technologies and management platforms. With both small and large projects under their belt, RadixCloud knows the value of innovation and recognizes the power and importance Tehama offers as the world’s first Carrier for Work™.

The way we work has fundamentally changed. Building, securing, and maintaining a Hybrid Work infrastructure using traditional approaches requires evaluating multiple vendors, going through procurement cycles for each vendor, integrating selected technologies and defining and creating effective management, governance, audit and risk strategies. All of this is highly complex, expensive, and hard to maintain, let alone scale. The future of the enterprise desktop is in the cloud, which has profound implications for the future of work itself.

In response, organizations around the world are now realizing that they must invest strategically in remote and Hybrid Workforce capabilities; legacy products and traditional approaches are neither tenable nor sustainable.

Tehama’s cloud based, purpose-built platform for today’s Hybrid Workforce addresses multiple business, operational and security concerns while greatly simplifying and accelerating the way Hybrid Work is enabled and critically, supported. With Tehama, it’s easy to get a distributed team up and running in minutes, no matter where they’re located. Tehama’s Carrier for Work™ delivers an immediate Zero Trust Network Access transformation, keeping corporate systems and data locked down through secure virtual rooms and desktops. The Tehama Platform features automated, all-inclusive Monitoring, Auditing, Telemetry, Workflow Automation, Activity Streaming, Privileged Access Management and Credential Management capabilities, delivered with full organizational awareness.

Tehama’s Carrier for Work™ is radically changing the way enterprises enable and serve a Hybrid Workforce.

“I am excited to welcome RadixCloud as our latest European partner. RadixCloud’s trailblazing record in cloud virtualization combined with their incredible market placement in Europe, the Middle East and Central Africa makes for a strong partnership and enormous value to our customers as we jointly deliver the world's most robust work-from-anywhere solution that enables organizations to easily deploy a global workforce without lengthy delays or unpredictable costs” says Mick Miralis, Tehama’s Vice-President of Worldwide Channels. He adds, “RadixCloud’s focus on innovation and excellent service, combined with Tehama’s commitment to security, second to none user experience and the breadth of Tehama's solution, ensures our customers and the success of their business will always come first.”

"RadixCloud is thrilled to be partnering with an innovator like Tehama. As Cloud and virtualization specialists with more than a decade of experience, we recognize the huge potential in this partnership. Unlike other, standard solutions, Tehama really understands the importance of simple, easy to manage UX and high security standards.” Says David Corriveau, Director of RadixCloud, “Just like us, Tehama recognizes the value of a service that innovates and it shows. Tehama is a fantastic solution with a potent use case for both the software development community and the world’s telecommunications industry which will definitely set itself, and us, apart." David added "... the Tehama solution is also supported by a second to none partner program which not only adds to Tehama's differentiation but has also enabled RadixCloud to go to market faster and across a much broader market".

About RadixCloud

Established in 2006, with headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, RadixCloud is a company dedicated to providing a professional and reliable Cloud Service to its clients. Specializing in enabling Cloud for businesses, RadixCloud has built a team of highly specialized professionals experienced in deployment, integration, support and management of Cloud services around the globe.

About Tehama

Tehama is the safer, smarter, and more productive way to deploy a hybrid workforce. Tehama’s cloud-based, purpose-built Carrier for Work™ allows organizations to create cloud-based virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere in the world. Nothing else on the market today connects remote/hybrid workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems, with the speed, agility, and unparalleled security that Tehama offers.

