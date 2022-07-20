spriteCloud appoints Dirkjan Kaper as Director of Testing
Dirkjan joins spriteCloud’s consulting group to help grow spriteCloud into one of the leading QA and software testing parties in the Netherlands.
spriteCloud is able to keep [...] adding customers and services, improving our service offering to our clients and offer our employees challenging assignments and create a fun place to work.”AMSTERDAM, NOORD HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- spriteCloud B.V., an Amsterdam-based quality assurance testing and cybersecurity services provider, brings Dirkjan Kaper on board as Director of Testing for its consulting business.
— Dirkjan Kaper
Dirkjan brings over twenty years of Quality Assurance and Test Automation consulting experience to the role, having worked with well-known companies in the Dutch market and serving a long tenure at Sogeti.
Dirkjan’s decision to move to spriteCloud was based on his wish to broaden his role and to play a crucial part in helping spriteCloud grow to one of the leading QA and testing companies in the Dutch market. Dirkjan wants to help spriteCloud grow by “strengthening what is already there and [using my] experience to explore new business opportunities.”
As Director of Testing, Dirkjan will be responsible for building spriteCloud’s team of software testers by helping to determine hiring criteria and defining new QA roles. Dirkjan will also help ensure that as spriteCloud’s service offering grows, it is able to continue attracting and retaining the talent needed to fulfil clients’ needs. Dirkjan will also help spriteCloud expand its client base and diversify its service offerings so that as the company matures, it can meet the testing requirements of a larger and more diverse client base.
As spriteCloud finds it essential for managers to maintain up-to-date technical knowledge and an “on-the-ground” perspective, Dirkjan will be active as a testing consultant on a part-time basis.
When asked about what he wishes to achieve at spriteCloud, Dirkjan said his goal is to make sure that ”spriteCloud is able to keep [...] adding customers and services, improving our service offering to our clients and offer our employees challenging assignments and create a fun place to work.”
In the short term, Dirkjan will work on attracting starting and experienced testers to help spriteCloud meet the demand in this scarce market. Afterwards, his focus will shift to consolidating the growth in technical staff by increasing the training of testers in new technologies and methodologies and new testing trends. Dirkjan is also keen to build a partnership base with leading test automation tool providers. Dirkjan’s appointment as Director of Testing is another in a series of recent additions to spriteCloud in accordance with the growth and innovation strategy laid out by spriteCloud CEO Justin Leavenworth.
About spriteCloud B.V.
spriteCloud B.V. is a software testing and cybersecurity company headquartered in Amsterdam. Founded in 2009, the company specialises in providing quality assurance testing consulting, including services such as functional testing, test automation, performance and load testing, vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, as well as test management. For more information, visit www.spritecloud.com. You can also follow spriteCloud via LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Flipboard,
Reader and press enquiries
Travis Hatridge, Marketing Manager
spriteCloud B.V.
Phone: +31 20 615 9155
Email: marketing@spritecloud.com
Travis Hatridge
spriteCloud B.V.
+31 20 615 9155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other