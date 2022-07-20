Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,042 in the last 365 days.

spriteCloud appoints Dirkjan Kaper as Director of Testing

Dirkjan Kaper, Director of Testing at spriteCloud

Dirkjan Kaper, Director of Testing at spriteCloud

spriteCloud logo

spriteCloud logo

Dirkjan joins spriteCloud’s consulting group to help grow spriteCloud into one of the leading QA and software testing parties in the Netherlands.

spriteCloud is able to keep [...] adding customers and services, improving our service offering to our clients and offer our employees challenging assignments and create a fun place to work.”
— Dirkjan Kaper
AMSTERDAM, NOORD HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- spriteCloud B.V., an Amsterdam-based quality assurance testing and cybersecurity services provider, brings Dirkjan Kaper on board as Director of Testing for its consulting business.

Dirkjan brings over twenty years of Quality Assurance and Test Automation consulting experience to the role, having worked with well-known companies in the Dutch market and serving a long tenure at Sogeti.

Dirkjan’s decision to move to spriteCloud was based on his wish to broaden his role and to play a crucial part in helping spriteCloud grow to one of the leading QA and testing companies in the Dutch market. Dirkjan wants to help spriteCloud grow by “strengthening what is already there and [using my] experience to explore new business opportunities.”

As Director of Testing, Dirkjan will be responsible for building spriteCloud’s team of software testers by helping to determine hiring criteria and defining new QA roles. Dirkjan will also help ensure that as spriteCloud’s service offering grows, it is able to continue attracting and retaining the talent needed to fulfil clients’ needs. Dirkjan will also help spriteCloud expand its client base and diversify its service offerings so that as the company matures, it can meet the testing requirements of a larger and more diverse client base.

As spriteCloud finds it essential for managers to maintain up-to-date technical knowledge and an “on-the-ground” perspective, Dirkjan will be active as a testing consultant on a part-time basis.

When asked about what he wishes to achieve at spriteCloud, Dirkjan said his goal is to make sure that ”spriteCloud is able to keep [...] adding customers and services, improving our service offering to our clients and offer our employees challenging assignments and create a fun place to work.”

In the short term, Dirkjan will work on attracting starting and experienced testers to help spriteCloud meet the demand in this scarce market. Afterwards, his focus will shift to consolidating the growth in technical staff by increasing the training of testers in new technologies and methodologies and new testing trends. Dirkjan is also keen to build a partnership base with leading test automation tool providers. Dirkjan’s appointment as Director of Testing is another in a series of recent additions to spriteCloud in accordance with the growth and innovation strategy laid out by spriteCloud CEO Justin Leavenworth.



About spriteCloud B.V.
spriteCloud B.V. is a software testing and cybersecurity company headquartered in Amsterdam. Founded in 2009, the company specialises in providing quality assurance testing consulting, including services such as functional testing, test automation, performance and load testing, vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, as well as test management. For more information, visit www.spritecloud.com. You can also follow spriteCloud via LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Flipboard,


Reader and press enquiries
Travis Hatridge, Marketing Manager
spriteCloud B.V.
Phone: +31 20 615 9155
Email: marketing@spritecloud.com

Travis Hatridge
spriteCloud B.V.
+31 20 615 9155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

spriteCloud appoints Dirkjan Kaper as Director of Testing

Distribution channels: IT Industry, International Organizations, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.