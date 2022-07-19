Estimated $16 Million in Funding Available for the Texas Clean Fleet Program

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the Texas Clean Fleet Program (TCFP) with an estimated $16 million in grant funding available for fleet owners in Texas to replace aging diesel vehicles with new hybrid or alternative fuel vehicles. Grants may reimburse up to 80% of the cost of the new vehicle.

Grants are available for entities who own and operate a fleet of 75 or more on-road vehicles in Texas and who apply to replace at least 10 of those vehicles with new hybrid or alternative fuel vehicles powered by:

electricity

compressed natural gas

liquified natural gas

hydrogen

propane, or

a mixture of fuels containing at least 85% methanol by volume (M85).

Detailed TCFP eligibility requirements and instructions for how to apply for a TCFP grant can be found on the TERP website. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. CST on Sept. 16, 2022.

Information about other emission reduction grant programs at TCEQ can be found at www.terpgrants.org , by calling 800-919-TERP (8377), or email at TERP@tceq.texas.gov.

Want to receive updates about this and other TERP programs? Join our email list at: www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/terp/subscribe.html.