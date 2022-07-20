Applications being accepted by NDCS for new reentry grant

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-46)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov



July 19, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Eligible agencies interested in providing reentry services to incarcerated or recently incarcerated individuals are encouraged to apply for a grant through the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Submissions are due by 5:00 p.m. on August 15, 2022.

This year, the Nebraska Legislature approved a $15 million dollar appropriation, to be utilized for the Vocational and Life Skills (VLS) program. It allocates $5 million annually, starting in 2022 and ending July 1, 2024. Grants are available to agencies that can provide stable transitional housing, and other programming or employment services. To be eligible, applicants must be community-based organizations, community colleges, federally recognized or state recognized Native American tribes or nonprofit organizations. Applicants must demonstrate an ability to provide clean and safe spaces with the capacity to house the number of participants to be served.

“Programs that provide family support, education, job training and housing opportunities are critical to the process of reentry. We could not do that work without the benefit of the community partners we have now. This funding will allow us to expand that continuum of service and partnership, to the benefit of those who want to be successful upon their return to the community,” said Dawn-Renee Smith, NDCS deputy director – programs.

Awards may be issued to multiple organizations of up to $1.5 million per year, based on usage and availability. Each grant award will be in effect for three fiscal years.

Submissions received by the deadline will be reviewed and evaluated. Grant recipients will be notified on or before September 1, 2022.

Additional information and program applications are available on the NDCS website: corrections.nebraska.gov. The link is located under the tab for ‘Reentry Services’.

###