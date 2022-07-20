Insight into the U.S. Navy’s key unmanned platform programmes at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA 2022

SAE Media Group reports: Leading U.S. military speakers who are driving the development of UMS will speak at the conference in Arlington, VA, in September.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent news, the U.S. Navy has embarked on a campaign to assimilate unmanned warships into its fleet of combat vessels. *

The unmanned warships come with diverse forms and features, but the most promising at present is an 85-foot robotic submarine dubbed Orca that can operate autonomously at sea for 30 days.

Initially, the Navy expects Orca to lay anti-ship mines, particularly in places where it would be dangerous to send manned warships. According to Dorothy Engelhardt, a key player in the Navy's unmanned warship efforts, the new system "delivers game-changing intelligent offensive mine warfare capability that is designed to expose and subdue our enemies' freedom of movement."

If these ideas come to fruition, then Orca could be the leading edge of a revolution at sea.

It is now more critical than ever to attend the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA Conference, in Arlington, VA, on September 28-29, 2022, where delegates will hear important updates from Dorothy Engelhardt and other leading U.S. military leaders driving the development of unmanned maritime systems.

It is free for U.S. Military & DOD Personnel to attend – contact joverell@smi-online.co.uk. International military and commercial organizations can register online at http://www.umst-usa.com/PR4.

The two-day agenda includes the following U.S. DOD speakers and their briefings:

• Enhancing US Navy Undersea Warfighting Capabilities and Readiness with Unmanned Systems – presented by Rear Admiral Doug Perry, Director, Undersea Warfare (N97), Office of the Chief of Naval Operations

• Enhancing US Coast Guard Capabilities with UxS – presented by Captain Thomas Remmers, Unmanned Systems Cross Functional Team Lead, Assistant Commandant for Capabilities (CG-7), U.S. Coast Guard

• NavalX: Enabling R&D Partnerships to Accelerate Unmanned Systems – presented by Captain Ben Van Buskirk, Director, NavalX

• Developing US Marine Corps UAS Assets for Greater Operational Reach – presented by Colonel Brad Green, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Branch Chief, U.S. Marine Corps

• Providing Persistent ISR to Maritime Operations with the MQ-4C Triton – presented by Commander Brian Conlan, Commanding Officer, Unmanned Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 19 (VUP-19), U.S. Navy

• Supporting Future Naval Power by Developing the US Navy's Next Strategic Hedge: Advanced Unmanned Maritime Systems – presented by Dr Ayodeji Coker, Autonomy Portfolio Manager, Office of Naval Research

• Augmenting US Naval Unmanned Surface Warfare Capabilities – presented by Dr Jason D. Strickland, Maritime Staff Specialist, Platform & Weapons Technology, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

• Identifying the Gaps in Current UMS Capabilities to Drive Future Investments – presented by Ms Dorothy Engelhardt, Director for Unmanned Systems DASN Ships, U.S. Navy

• Rapid Integration of Unmanned Systems and A.I. into Fleet Operations to Achieve Maritime Domain Overmatch - presented by Ms. Schuyler Moore, Chief Strategy Officer, Task Force 59, U.S. Navy

• Achieving the US Navy's Strategic Vision – presented by Mr Michael Stewart, Unmanned Task Force Executive Director, U.S. Navy

The full agenda and speaker line-up can be found at http://www.umst-usa.com/PR4.

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA

September 28-29, 2022

Hilton Arlington, VA

Sponsored by: Honeywell - Sayres and Associates - SparkCognition Government Systems' (SGS) - Windward USA

*source: Forbes

