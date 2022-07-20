Exhibitions on electrical technology, green power open in HCM City

VIETNAM, July 20 -

HCM CITY — The 15th International Exhibition on Electrical Technology and Equipment – Vietnam ETE 2022, the 12th International Exhibition on Products, Technologies of Energy Saving and Green Power – Enertec Expo 2022, and Korea Smart Electric & Energy Fair 2022 (KOSEF) simultaneously opened in HCM City on July 20.

They feature nearly 500 booths set up by more than 300 exhibitors from many countries and territories, including Germany, France, Russia, Taiwan and South Korea, with leading brands such as Gelex, Cadivi, Ls Vina, Chint, Vtech, BTB, Vina Electric, Hioki, 3M, TUV Rheinland, O.T.E.C, VES, Rongstar, Solar BK, CRC Solar Cell, Sao Nam, World Energy, Sun Capital, Lithaco, CAPS, and E- Com.

Products on display include power generation and transmission equipment and systems, smart electrical equipment and technology, lighting equipment and technology, civil electrical equipment, industrial automation and control equipment, renewable energy, electrical services and solutions, and others.

In addition, KOSEF, with the partcipation of Korea Electrical Manufacturers Association, features leading Korean brands in the field of smart energy and electricty.

The exhibitions also include a series of activities, such as specialised conferences and seminars, new product introduction and demonstration, and business matching programmes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in HCM City, Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said the exhibitions are among the annual activities included in the city’s trade promotion programme.

The exhibitions offer an ideal opportunity for businesses in the electrical equipment and energy industries to promote their brands and enable consumers to access energy saving products easily, he said.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngọc, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, said in recent years, Việt Nam's electrical equipment manufacturers have increased investment, transferred technology and enhanced the application of advanced science and technology to produce high-quality products, meeting domestic and export market demand.

To meet the country’s green growth strategy as well as implementing the national energy development strategy in the coming period, the efficient use of energy and the promotion of the application and development of new and renewable energies has become an urgent requirement, she said.

Bùi Thị Thanh An from the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency said Vietnam ETE and ENERTEC Expo 2022 have always been practical events to help Vietnamese and international enterprises in the electrical equipment and energy industries meet, exchange, and enhance cooperation as well as contribute to encouraging domestic manufacturers to promote production and trade of energy-saving products, develop new energy sources and environmentally friendly, renewable energy.

Organised by the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade and C.I.S Việt Nam Advertising and Exhibition Joint Stock Company, the exhibitions at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 will go on until July 22 and are expected to attract 20,000 visitors. — VNS