MAXD Land Mark A $57 Million Valuation Deal in Cabo San Felipe & Japan New Franchise Roar Anime in MAX-D HD AUDIO
MAXD in A $57 Million Valuation Deal in Cabo San Felipe and Debut RED: Fate and Time Inseparable…A Promise Promotional Roar Anime Teaser in MAX-D HD AUDIO
Max Sound Corp (OTCMKTS:MAXD)SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- via マフィップ affiliated Max Sound Corp (OTCMKTS: MAXD) diversified portfolio landmark a $57 million valuation deal in San Felipe, the Baja, stretching at 1,750 acres of prime coastal land with 1.7 km of beach front on the Sea of Cortez, located 27 km. from San Felipe. Ownership includes MAXD CEO Greg Halpern, see https://ChannelGreg.com - and his Mexico Partner Nacho Natera, Marina and top resort partners to be announced later this year, first stage investors, and second stage investors. Max Sound Corp will selectively enter into co-development or operating arrangements with 3rd parties. Asset valuations that Halpern & Natera plan to assign to MAXD are still under negotiations between the 2 owners and MAXD. More on this later.
In conjunction to Max Sound Corp diversified portfolio, MAXD has agreed to join マフィップ to produce Japan new franchise brand series in a roar anime promotional trailer utilizing the Trademarked MAX-D HD AUDIO platform from the beloved romantic family drama light novel series; RED: Fate and Time Inseparable...A Promise.
The debut roar anime premier to extend with Max Sound Corp Tik Tok, Twitter, and Twitch social media. The new franchise brand light novel series will also be adapted into an anime live action-drama film production as more high-profile Japan companies to join this lucrative anime live action-drama project.
Max Sound Corp anticipate the Trademarked MAX-D HD AUDIO platform integration to be reality in the anime and film direct global distribution opportunities. With a full presentation and market campaign to the general public and interest parties , this will generate significant revenues for all parties involved.
RED: Fate and Time Inseparable…A Promise light novel series is now available worldwide through domestic, international distributors and online retailers.
Additional joint Japan business venture updates will be made available in future global press release as details acceptable to マフィップ and its affiliates.
About Max Sound Corporation: Patented MAX-D with trademarked HD Audio, brings forth technologies that have made a lasting impression on Industry Celebrities and Professionals as well as consumers alike. HD Audio® is a registered trademark of Max Sound Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAX-D Technology, please visit https://www.maxd.audio/
マフィップ is a new emerging privately held international management organization engaging and co-producing upcoming Japanese franchise brand manga, anime, music, and live action film through translation of light novel series. This organization is here to entertain the audience worldwide as well partnering with innovated technologies, publication and entertainment companies. All other trademarks and music are the property of their respective owners. Red art, images, characters & stories are owned and copyrighted through RED ©2022 陳 順 元 & 陳 元 天 使. All Rights Reserved. https://www.mafip.org
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Max Sound's and its Affiliates intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, and other risk factors. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Max Sound and its Affiliates disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Max Sound Corporation and its Affiliates on its website https://www.maxd.audio/ or at http://www.sec.gov.
Contact:
Max Sound Corporation
info@maxsound.com
Contact:
Red@mafip.org
アレックス C. チェン
マフィップ
red@mafip.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other