MarketResearchReports.com: Global Food Safety Testing Market to reach USD 32 billion by 2028
Salmonella accounts for the largest share in the food safety testing market. Many food products have been recalled by FDA due to Salmonella contamination.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food contamination nowadays is quickly becoming a worldwide issue that is raising the concern for adequate food safety testing methods and procedures. Food-related queries and complaints continuously rise, reflecting a growing concern of government authorities and consumers. Food safety is threatened by microbial pathogens, viruses, toxins, genetically modified organism content, pesticides, food allergens, and others. The practice of food safety testing has gained considerable significance over the past few years in view of growing incidences of food-borne illnesses and poisoning caused by contaminated food products. Companies engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of food products are mandated by respective regional and international regulatory agencies to implement food safety testing and certification. Growth in developed regions, such as North America and Western Europe, and stringent regulations on the quality of food exports in developing countries are projected to be the key drivers for the growth of this market.
Food Safety Testing Market by Pathogen - Salmonella testing dominated the global market for food pathogen testing owing to a large number of foodborne outbreaks due to Salmonella in foods such as meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, and fruits & vegetables. E-coli testing is the 2nd leading segment of the food pathogen testing market, driven by rising awareness regarding hygiene, government regulations regarding water & food management, and increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, such as diarrhea and Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. Listeria food testing and Campylobacter is the third and fourth leading market for food pathogen testing.
Food Safety Testing Market by Food Type - The global food safety testing market is dominated by Meat, poultry, & seafood, followed by Processed food products as a maximum number of illnesses have been associated with these applications globally. Together, these two segments accounted for around 60% of the total food safety testing market in 2021. Dairy and dairy products are the third leading application in the food safety testing market, followed by fruits and vegetables.
North America dominated the food safety testing market, and this trend is projected to continue through 2028, driven by factors such as well-established food and beverage industry; increased globalization of food trade; advancements in technology; increasing food safety & food quality standards; rising demand for convenience and packaged food products; increased incidence of chemical contamination outbreaks during food processing; and increased GMO testing due to rising import of soy, corn, and canola. Western Europe is the second leading region in the food safety testing market. Japan captured the third highest share of the global food safety testing market in 2021, followed by China. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by stringent food safety regulations and the trend of globalization in the food supply trade.
Companies Covered in this study are:
1. Agilent Technologies
2. bioMerieux SA
3. DuPont
4. 3M
5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
6. Bio-Rad
7. SGS SA
8. Eurofins
9. Intertek
10. Bureau Veritas
11. Neogen Corporation
