Partnering with farmers to bolster biosecurity



20 July 2022

Jo Palmer, Minister for Primary Industries and Water

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is strengthening its partnership with the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association to further bolster the State’s biosecurity system.

Our Government has delivered a new funding agreement with the TFGA that will provide $350,000 over three years to continue enhanced on-farm biosecurity engagement with the industry and the community, and promote good on-farm biosecurity practices.

The TFGA’s new Support of Enhanced Biosecurity project will have a specific focus on raising awareness around Foot and Mouth Disease, Lumpy Skin Disease, and Varroa Mite(Varroa destructor) and will include delivery of project resources and information to the wider agricultural community.

Biosecurity is a shared responsibility and requires effective partnerships across the entire biosecurity system.   Government has supported the TFGA over many years to support biosecurity preparedness in the farming sector and this productive partnership is set to continue.

TFGA CEO Marcus McShane said: “It is very timely that we are launching the Government-sponsored Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association Biosecurity project today. With Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease on our doorstep and Varroa Mite in NSW, biosecurity has never been more important.”

“This project will help create a focus on good biosecurity practices at all levels as well as increasing awareness of new and emerging threats. As the project develops, TFGA will be collating and distributing relevant biosecurity information for further education about protecting our borders,” Mr McShane said.

“TFGA is working collaboratively with industry and offers Tasmanians another contact point for general biosecurity questions. We will be updating our website with the latest information and encouraging the farming community to be proactively managing their on-farm biosecurity.”

The Government’s funding announcement is on the back of eight additional Biosecurity staff being deployed across to state to help deliver increased inspection and surveillance activities in a new pilot program which aims to increase awareness of Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease risk in returning travellers from Bali, and provides a second layer of checks in addition to those being undertaken by the Australian Government.

New signage is also on display at Tasmania’s major arrival points to encourage travellers returning from Indonesia to make themselves known to our biosecurity inspectors on arrival.

Agricultural Ministers will also be meeting today and a key focus will be on national biosecurity.

I will be advocating for the strongest possible protections at the Australian border which is the frontline of defence for our industries from the risks posed by the Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease outbreaks in Indonesia.

For more information about Foot and Mouth Disease, visit https://nre.tas.gov.au/biosecurity-tasmania/animal-biosecurity/animal-health/sheep/foot-and-mouth-disease

