Becoming the world’s leading Antarctic gateway

20 July 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing



As icy southern winds cut across Hobart this week, it is fitting that we have today begun work on the next Tasmanian Antarctic Gateway Strategy to lead the ongoing push towards our State becoming the world’s most recognised Antarctic gateway.

Many of Tasmania’s and Australia’s leading Antarctic, Southern Ocean and marine experts have come together at the Tasmanian Antarctic Strategy Forum to map out a blueprint to coordinate endeavours to grow the sector over the next five years.

With increased interest and activity in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean and the Australian Antarctic Division’s significant increased investment in science, logistics and modernisation, now it the perfect time to build our capacity and increase our take of international investment.

The new strategy will build on what we have already achieved through the first iteration which began in 2017 and has seen the sector grow to be worth $160 million a year to our local economy, directly employing some 950 people.

Today, Tasmania is not only home to Australia’s Antarctic program, but the French Polar Institute’s southern operations and hosts regular port calls by research icebreakers from Korea, USA, Italy, China and Japan.

Companies from around Tasmania are involved in the supply, maintenance and innovation that is required to maintain international efforts in Antarctic research and management, as well as Australia’s leading role in the Antarctic Treaty System.

In addition to our enviable scientific and research capability, local businesses and organisations have become renowned for supplying equipment, goods and services needed to keep operations going.

Beyond hosting and supplying international Antarctic programs, Hobart has also become known as a hub for international Antarctic events such as the CCAMLR Annual Meeting, the Antarctic Festival and is home to the flagship Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies.

By planning now for the next five years and beyond, we aim to cement our role not only as a leading Antarctic gateway, but the leading international Antarctic gateway worldwide, and in turn, continue to increase the many benefits it provides our State.

The new Tasmanian Antarctic Gateway Strategy 2022-2027 is expected to be released at the beginning of the next Antarctic season, which is at the end of October this year.

