Investing in our future educators

21 July 2022

Roger Jaensch, Minister for Education, Children and Youth



The Tasmanian Liberal Government has a strong and clear focus on strengthening the high-quality teacher workforce across all public schools.

Since 2017, we have worked with Teach for Australia to fast track high-calibre, non-teaching graduates into priority secondary schools in Tasmania.

The program provides an employment-based pathway into teaching, with participants often those who might not otherwise have considered a career in education.

In recognition this important partnership, the Tasmanian Liberal Government is investing an additional $1,257,000 for up to 75 Associates over three years (2023-2025).

Announced at Teach For Australia’s inaugural Tasmanian summit, this represents a significant increase in the number of associate places from previous years.

Teach For Australia contributes to a suite of recruitment strategies to build a skilled workforce in Tasmania. It aligns with a key action under the More Teachers, Quality Teaching Action Plan - a key output of the Education Workforce Roundtable.

The program supports the Department to attract staff in specialised subject areas, particularly in regional and remote locations.

There are currently 35 TFA Associates in 19 schools state-wide.

The Tasmanian Government is strongly committed to building a workforce of talented people, capable of delivering outcomes for every learner.

