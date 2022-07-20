Los Angeles Councilmember Nithya Raman Awards Grant to SCAN’s Healthcare in Action Medical Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman has awarded SCAN Group’s homeless medical group, Healthcare in Action (HIA), $5,000 in funding to support its work providing long-term healthcare, substance use and mental health services to the growing population of unhoused older adults in Los Angeles.
“Healthcare in Action is grateful for Councilmember Raman’s partnership and support as we seek to expand our ability to provide sustainable, comprehensive health services to unhoused people in Los Angeles,” said Michael Hochman, CEO of Healthcare in Action.
“Investing in wraparound services for people experiencing homelessness is investing in lasting solutions to the homelessness crisis,” said Councilmember Nithya Raman. “I’m proud to award this grant to Healthcare in Action – a leader in meeting unhoused Angelenos where they are and attending to their physical and mental healthcare needs – so we can work together to ensure these individuals safely and sustainably transition into housing.”
Healthcare in Action is an initiative of the SCAN Group and focuses on providing “street medicine” to vulnerable unhoused older adults, who comprise one of the fastest growing segments of the homeless population. In Los Angeles alone, homelessness among older adults has increased 20% since 2017.
HIA provides care through value-based managed care arrangements. Estimates indicate that well over half of those experiencing homelessness qualify for some form of health insurance.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults. SCAN Group is the sole corporate member of SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s leading not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans serving more than 270,000 members in California, Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, myPlace Health and Homebase Health. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN Group also invests in new companies to support healthier aging, offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities, and other community services in support of its mission—keeping seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow us on LinkedIn.
Seffrah Orlando
“Healthcare in Action is grateful for Councilmember Raman’s partnership and support as we seek to expand our ability to provide sustainable, comprehensive health services to unhoused people in Los Angeles,” said Michael Hochman, CEO of Healthcare in Action.
“Investing in wraparound services for people experiencing homelessness is investing in lasting solutions to the homelessness crisis,” said Councilmember Nithya Raman. “I’m proud to award this grant to Healthcare in Action – a leader in meeting unhoused Angelenos where they are and attending to their physical and mental healthcare needs – so we can work together to ensure these individuals safely and sustainably transition into housing.”
Healthcare in Action is an initiative of the SCAN Group and focuses on providing “street medicine” to vulnerable unhoused older adults, who comprise one of the fastest growing segments of the homeless population. In Los Angeles alone, homelessness among older adults has increased 20% since 2017.
HIA provides care through value-based managed care arrangements. Estimates indicate that well over half of those experiencing homelessness qualify for some form of health insurance.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults. SCAN Group is the sole corporate member of SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s leading not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans serving more than 270,000 members in California, Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, myPlace Health and Homebase Health. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN Group also invests in new companies to support healthier aging, offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities, and other community services in support of its mission—keeping seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow us on LinkedIn.
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN Group
+1 562-508-6781
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter