WILLISTON BARRACKS / MULTIPLE ARREST WARRANTS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1004376
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: N. Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07-19-2022 @ 1246
INCIDENT LOCATION: 260 Camp Road, Eden
VIOLATION: Arrest on Multiple Warrants
ACCUSED: Joseph Lilly
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 17th, 2022 at approximately 1246 hours Troopers with VSP Williston along with members of the Tactical Services Unit conducted a search warrant at a residence in the town of Eden. As a result of this search warrant, Joseph Lilly (age 31) of Eden, VT was located and arrested on three separate arrest warrants. The warrants were as follows:
1- Violation of An Abuse Prevention Order - This warrant was issued after Lilly violated a Stalking Order that an employee of the town of Eden received after repeated threats made to him by Lilly.
2 - Simple Assault and Criminal Threatening - This warrant was issued after Lilly trespassed a neighbor’s property and physically assaulted the neighbor and threatened to sexually assault a family member of that neighbor.
3 - Aggravated Assault - This warrant was issued after Lilly trespassed at a different neighbor’s property and physically assaulted the elderly neighbor.
Lilly was transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff's Office for processing, at the conclusion of which he was ordered held without bail by the court. Lilly was subsequently transported to and lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. Troopers were assisted in this investigation by the Lamoille County Sheriff's Office.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: TBD
COURT: Lamoille Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: Hold without bail
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782