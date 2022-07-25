Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,838 in the last 365 days.

American Firm Releases First E-Bike Capable of Climbing Mount Everest

Optibike Everest Long Range E-bike

Longest Range E-Bike

R22 Everest with trailer, ready for exploring

R22 Everest with trailer, ready for exploring

R22 in Mountains

R22 in Mountains

Optibike, the oldest E-Bike company in USA has released the new Everest Edition, which is the first E-Bike capable of climbing Mount Everest on a single charge.

The R22 Everest is the result of my 25 years of designing and building E-Bikes, the R22 is my dream bike, born and bred in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. This bike sets a new standard for E-Bikes.”
— Jim Turner

PAONIA, COLORADO, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optibike LLC, the oldest E-Bike Company in America has released the new R22 Everest Edition E-Bike, which is the first E-Bike capable of climbing Mount Everest on a single charge. The Everest features the largest battery in an E-bike, an amazing 3260 watt hours of energy. The Everest was born in the mountains of Colorado and is capable of climbing up to 24,000 feet on a single charge.

The Everest is the brain child of world famous E-Bike designer, Jim Turner.

THe R22 Everest is cpaable of tkaing on any moutnian,. WIth the highest torque E-Bike motor and largest battery, the R22 goes wher no other E-Bike can go. It is in a class of its own.

While the idea of ebiking Everest is just a bit of fun, the R22 Everest was indeed made with mountains in mind. Inspired by the Rocky Mountains that surround Optibike's Colorado headquarters, the Everest was designed to go beyond flat roads and basic city hills in a way typical ebikes cannot, supporting ambitious expeditions that include long mileage, serious up-and-down elevation changes or both

The R22 Everest develops motive power from Optibike's own 1,700-W PowerStorm mid-motor drive, which works in conjunction with a Rohloff Speedhub 500 14-speed internally geared hub. That e-drive kicks out 140 lb-ft (190 Nm) of torque perfect for tugging a loaded bikepacking trailer into motion or quick-climbing a steep, bump-riddled sections of trai

James Turner
Opti-Bike LLC
+1 303-848-8385
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Optibike Everest RIdes From Colorado to Moab Utah

You just read:

American Firm Releases First E-Bike Capable of Climbing Mount Everest

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.