American Firm Releases First E-Bike Capable of Climbing Mount Everest

Longest Range E-Bike R22 Everest with trailer, ready for exploring R22 in Mountains

Optibike, the oldest E-Bike company in USA has released the new Everest Edition, which is the first E-Bike capable of climbing Mount Everest on a single charge.

The R22 Everest is the result of my 25 years of designing and building E-Bikes, the R22 is my dream bike, born and bred in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. This bike sets a new standard for E-Bikes.” — Jim Turner

PAONIA, COLORADO, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optibike LLC, the oldest E-Bike Company in America has released the new R22 Everest Edition E-Bike, which is the first E-Bike capable of climbing Mount Everest on a single charge. The Everest features the largest battery in an E-bike, an amazing 3260 watt hours of energy. The Everest was born in the mountains of Colorado and is capable of climbing up to 24,000 feet on a single charge.

The Everest is the brain child of world famous E-Bike designer, Jim Turner.

While the idea of ebiking Everest is just a bit of fun, the R22 Everest was indeed made with mountains in mind. Inspired by the Rocky Mountains that surround Optibike's Colorado headquarters, the Everest was designed to go beyond flat roads and basic city hills in a way typical ebikes cannot, supporting ambitious expeditions that include long mileage, serious up-and-down elevation changes or both

The R22 Everest develops motive power from Optibike's own 1,700-W PowerStorm mid-motor drive, which works in conjunction with a Rohloff Speedhub 500 14-speed internally geared hub. That e-drive kicks out 140 lb-ft (190 Nm) of torque perfect for tugging a loaded bikepacking trailer into motion or quick-climbing a steep, bump-riddled sections of trai

Optibike Everest RIdes From Colorado to Moab Utah