Premier Asks Speaker to Reconvene Legislature

CANADA, July 19 - Premier Tim Houston has written to the Speaker of the House of Assembly asking him to reconvene the legislature to deal with the recommendations of the MLA remuneration review panel released today, July 19.

The Premier said he respects the work of the panel, but the government will not be accepting its recommendations.

“When inflation is at a 40-year high, gas prices are at historic levels and many hard-working Nova Scotians are struggling to make ends meet, it is not the time to increase the pay of MLAs,” said Premier Houston. “As soon as I learned about the proposed raise, I took immediate action to stop it.”

The Premier has asked the Speaker to reconvene the legislature so the government can table amendments to the House of Assembly Act that will prevent the MLA pay increase recommended by the independent panel.

