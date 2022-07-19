Know Before You Go (Iowa Speedway)

July 19, 2022



Des Moines, Iowa - We’re excited for you to attend the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton, July 22-24, 2022, and we want you to get there safely. We hope the information contained in this message will help you be prepared for your weekend experience. Crowd size is expected to be approximately 35,000 on Saturday and Sunday, and 10,000 on Friday. Therefore, we can estimate nearly 18,000 vehicles entering the Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, and 5,000 on Friday. With those size crowds, guests are reminded to leave home early and try to avoid the heavy congestion on the roadways to get to the Speedway and into their seats in a timely manner.



Please follow the signs and cones that will clearly mark travel routes for fans attending the event. Iowa State Troopers and other law enforcement personnel will be working intersections along the route to ensure traffic moves in a safe and efficient manner. Motorists traveling to and from the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway are reminded to expect slow traffic and possible delays. So please leave early, obey all traffic laws, pay attention to flashing lights and signs, and always follow officers’ directions. Motorists should avoid stopping on the travel routes to ask questions unless it is an emergency. The key to safe and efficient traffic flow with minimal delays, will be a cooperative effort between the motoring public, law enforcement, and Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend staff.

The weekend event schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 24 (Free to the Public)

Parking Lots Open: 12:00 PM

Ticket Gates Open: 2:00 PM

Indy Lights Practice: 2:15-3:05 PM

NTT INDYCAR Series Practice: 3:30-5:00 PM

Driver Autograph Session: 6:00-7:00 PM

Saturday, July 25

Parking Lots Open: 6:00 AM

Ticket Gates Open: 8:00 AM

Indy Lights Qualifying Starts: 8:30-9:00 AM

INDYCAR Qualifying Starts: 9:30-10:45 AM

Indy Lights Race Starts: 11:20 AM-12:20 PM

Pre-Race Concert Starts: 1:00-1:50 PM (Tim McGraw)

Green Flag INDYCAR Race #1: 3:06 PM

Post-Race Concert: 5:30-7:00 PM (Florida Georgia Line)

Sunday, July 26

Parking Lots Open: 7:00 AM

Ticket Gates Open: 9:00 AM

Pre-Race Concert Starts: 12:10-1:00 PM

Green Flag INDYCAR Race #2: 2:30 PM

Post-Race Concert: 5:15-6:45 PM