Mayor Bowser and District Officials To Respond to Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

(Washington, DC) – Today, Friday, June 24, at 3 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by Laura Meyers, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC and District officials to respond following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.    

When:   
Friday, June 24, at 3 pm  

Who:   
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton
Phil Mendelson, Chairman, Council of the District of Columbia
Laura Meyers, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC
Jennifer Porter, Executive Director, the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives 

Where:   
Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC
Carol Whitehill Moses Center
1225 4th  Street NE 
2nd Floor 
*Closest Metro Station: NoMa-Gallaudet Metro Station* 
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 4th & Florida Avenue NE*  

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media avail. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

 

