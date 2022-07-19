Mayor Bowser and District Officials To Respond to Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

(Washington, DC) – Today, Friday, June 24, at 3 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by Laura Meyers, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC and District officials to respond following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

When:

Friday, June 24, at 3 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton

Phil Mendelson, Chairman, Council of the District of Columbia

Laura Meyers, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC

Jennifer Porter, Executive Director, the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives

Where:

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC

Carol Whitehill Moses Center

1225 4th Street NE

2nd Floor

*Closest Metro Station: NoMa-Gallaudet Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 4th & Florida Avenue NE*

