Troopers Seize Drugs and Firearms, Arrest Two Suspects Following Traffic Stop on Interstate 8

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper stopped the driver of a Toyota RAV4 for moving violations on eastbound Interstate 8 near milepost 21, in Wellton. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity. While conducting a search of the vehicle, the trooper located approximately 11.9 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.

The driver and sole occupant, 28-year-old Laura Yancel Robles, of Phoenix, was booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including conspiracy, participating in an illegal enterprise, transportation of a narcotic drug, and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.

Later that day, AZDPS Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a related search warrant on the residence of Carlos Ramirez-Gutierrez, 29, in San Luis, AZ. Detectives seized the following items from the residence:

Approximately 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine

Approximately 1.18 pounds of fentanyl pills

Approximately 2.08 pounds of fentanyl powder

Approximately 1.18 pounds of unknown powder

2 high-capacity rifles

6 handguns

2 firearm suppressors

Magazines

Ammunition

1 BB replica rifle

Two vehicles

$2,436 in U.S. currency

Ramirez-Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including:

Possession of a narcotic drug for sale

Possession of a dangerous drug for sale

Transportation of a narcotic drug

Money laundering

Misconduct with weapons in a drug offense

Misconduct with weapons by a prohibited possessor

Conspiracy

Participating in an illegal enterprise

The San Luis Police Department, Yuma Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted AZDPS with this investigation.