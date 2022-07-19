Submit Release
Troopers Seize Drugs and Firearms, Arrest Two Suspects Following Traffic Stop on Interstate 8

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper stopped the driver of a Toyota RAV4 for moving violations on eastbound Interstate 8 near milepost 21, in Wellton. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity. While conducting a search of the vehicle, the trooper located approximately 11.9 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.

The driver and sole occupant, 28-year-old Laura Yancel Robles, of Phoenix, was booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including conspiracy, participating in an illegal enterprise, transportation of a narcotic drug, and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.

Later that day, AZDPS Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a related search warrant on the residence of Carlos Ramirez-Gutierrez, 29, in San Luis, AZ. Detectives seized the following items from the residence:

  • Approximately 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine
  • Approximately 1.18 pounds of fentanyl pills
  • Approximately 2.08 pounds of fentanyl powder
  • Approximately 1.18 pounds of unknown powder
  • 2 high-capacity rifles
  • 6 handguns
  • 2 firearm suppressors
  • Magazines
  • Ammunition
  • 1 BB replica rifle
  • Two vehicles
  • $2,436 in U.S. currency 

 

Ramirez-Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including:

  • Possession of a narcotic drug for sale
  • Possession of a dangerous drug for sale
  • Transportation of a narcotic drug
  • Money laundering
  • Misconduct with weapons in a drug offense
  • Misconduct with weapons by a prohibited possessor
  • Conspiracy
  • Participating in an illegal enterprise 

 

The San Luis Police Department, Yuma Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted AZDPS with this investigation.

Items seized by troopers Items seized by troopers Suspect mugshot Suspect mugshot 

