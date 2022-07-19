Troopers Seize Drugs and Firearms, Arrest Two Suspects Following Traffic Stop on Interstate 8
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper stopped the driver of a Toyota RAV4 for moving violations on eastbound Interstate 8 near milepost 21, in Wellton. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity. While conducting a search of the vehicle, the trooper located approximately 11.9 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.
The driver and sole occupant, 28-year-old Laura Yancel Robles, of Phoenix, was booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including conspiracy, participating in an illegal enterprise, transportation of a narcotic drug, and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.
Later that day, AZDPS Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a related search warrant on the residence of Carlos Ramirez-Gutierrez, 29, in San Luis, AZ. Detectives seized the following items from the residence:
- Approximately 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine
- Approximately 1.18 pounds of fentanyl pills
- Approximately 2.08 pounds of fentanyl powder
- Approximately 1.18 pounds of unknown powder
- 2 high-capacity rifles
- 6 handguns
- 2 firearm suppressors
- Magazines
- Ammunition
- 1 BB replica rifle
- Two vehicles
- $2,436 in U.S. currency
Ramirez-Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including:
- Possession of a narcotic drug for sale
- Possession of a dangerous drug for sale
- Transportation of a narcotic drug
- Money laundering
- Misconduct with weapons in a drug offense
- Misconduct with weapons by a prohibited possessor
- Conspiracy
- Participating in an illegal enterprise
The San Luis Police Department, Yuma Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted AZDPS with this investigation.