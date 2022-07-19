Visitor arrivals for June 2022

MACAU, July 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals declined by 36.6% month-on-month to 380,671 in June 2022, on account of the tightened cross-boundary measures between Zhuhai and Macao as local confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in mid-June; the figure also represented a drop of 28.0% year-on-year. Numbers of same-day visitors (199,881) and overnight visitors (180,790) decreased by 36.2% and 15.9% year-on-year respectively. The average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days; the duration for overnight visitors (2.2 days) went down by 0.7 day, whereas that for same-day visitors (0.1 day) remained unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China fell by 28.7% year-on-year to 336,488, with 134,981 of them travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 247,905, of whom 47.3% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 38,895 visitors from Hong Kong and 5,148 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land dropped by 19.8% year-on-year to 360,601 in June; among them, 75.6% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (272,754) and 15.0% came via the Hengqin port (53,948). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea and by air totalled 15,524 and 4,546 respectively.

In the first half of 2022, number of visitor arrivals went down by 11.8% year-on-year to 3,465,107. Overnight visitors (1,284,281) fell by 37.6% year-on-year, while same-day visitors (2,180,826) rose by 16.7%. The average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.4 day year-on-year to 1.2 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) remaining unchanged whereas that of overnight visitors (3.0 days) rising by 0.1 day.