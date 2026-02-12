【Full Horsepower】Macao Grand Prix Museum presents special activities for Chinese New Year

MACAU, February 12 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”), under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), will roll out a festive activity namely “Full Horsepower Fortune Boost” from 17 to 23 February (1st day – 7th day of Chinese New Year). Museum visitors can make celebrative items for Chinese New Year in the activity, which is set to enrich festive ambience and colorful experience of “tourism +”.

DIY motorsport-themed spring couplets and red packets

The activity “Full Horsepower Fortune Boost” will be held at the basement of the Museum, featuring two interactive festive booths namely “Spring Couplets Rolling Station” and “Red Envelopes Rolling Station”. Museumgoers can use rubbing tools and roller stamps to place words of blessings and motorsport-themed patterns on spring couplets and red packets to bring home as New Year blessings.



Museum is open on Chinese New Year

Two theme exhibitions carry on

Open as usual during Chinese New Year, the Museum welcomes visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily including 17 February (Tuesday, 1st day of Chinese New Year) as a special arrangement.

Furthermore, museum visitors can enjoy two theme exhibitions this Spring Festival as well. “Macao Grand Prix Museum X The Pirelli Legend” – Racing Tyres Theme Exhibition is held until 2 March, while “A Racing Legacy – SJM Theodore Racing Interactive Exhibition” goes on until 23 February. Residents and visitors are welcome to behold the themed exhibits during the festive holiday.

Gift shop features special sale for Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival

The gift shop at the Museum launches a special sale in celebration of Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival from now until 31 March. There are gift bags on special offer while certain commodities are sold at a 30% discount.

Motorsport-themed café offers special dining experience

Inaugurated in July 2025, the café next to the Museum has become a new attraction that offers a blended experience in tourism, sports, culture and creativity. Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the café serves a distinctive themed menu and features dining tables designed after the champion racing car at the scale of 1:1. Patrons can be immersed in the atmosphere of motor races.

Dedicated to carrying on motorsport culture and enriching “tourism +” offers

MGTO is dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. The Museum is continuously enriched with new multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities and more. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offerings of “tourism +” and raise the destination appeal.

For ticketing and latest information about the Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en or enquire by Tel: (853) 8593 0515 or (853) 8593 0516.