MUR takes traffic incident near MNN site seriously, provides aftermath support

MACAU, July 19 - A traffic incident happened yesterday (18 July) on Xiangshun Road near Lot 1 of the Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) project construction site in Hengqin. A cement sand mortar worker was hit by a cement mixer truck, and was pronounced dead after being brought to the hospital for emergency services. Sociedade de Desenvolvimento do Novo Bairro de Macau (Hengqin, Zhuhai), Limitada (the Company) is highly concerned about the incident and is deeply saddened by it.

The Company has demanded the contractor Zhejiang Provincial Yijian Construction Group Company Limited to handle the matter properly and will pursue the contractor’s legal liabilities. The Company extends its sincere condolences to the family of the worker and is assisting them in handling compensation matters and giving them aftermath support. Details on the incident are subject to further investigation by relevant entities in Hengqin.

After the incident, the Company immediately activated the project’s emergency response plan and set up a task force to specifically address the incident, demanding the contractor and the supervising entity to make corrective actions on the traffic environment around the construction site, and eliminate all factors affecting road safety and the occurrence of similar incidents.

Sociedade de Desenvolvimento do Novo Bairro de Macau (Hengqin, Zhuhai), Limitada is a project company of Macau Urban Renewal Limited.