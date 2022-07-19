40th Macao Young Musicians Competition to be postponed

MACAU, July 19 - In line with the SAR Government’s epidemic prevention and control measures, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) closed its cultural facilities and suspended all cultural activities and external services. In view of the pandemic impact, the 40th Macao Young Musicians Competition will be postponed. The Competition will be rescheduled and announced in due course.

