Route 2003 Patterson Run Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a closure on Route 2003 (Patterson Run Road) between Route 2018 (Kirby Road) and Route 2020 (White Barn Road) in Whiteley Township, Greene County.

The closure will be in place one day, July 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. A marked detour will be in place using Route 2018 (Kirby Road), Route 218 and Route 2020 (White Barn Road). The closure will allow crews to perform a pipe replacement.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

