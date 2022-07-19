Road Closure Route 519 South Main Street

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 519 (East Main Street) located in Houston Borough, Washington County. The closure will be located between Johnson Street and Collier Street and will begin on Monday, July 25 at 7 a.m. and will open on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.



The closures will be in place to allow P&OC railroad crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 519, Route 1009 (Pike Street), Route 980, Route 1009 (Morganza Road), Route 1025 (Weavertown Road) to Interstate 79.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

