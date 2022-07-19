Fortune Tires Releases New DH131 Closed Shoulder Super-Regional Drive Tire
DH131 is the perfect combination of high mileage and excellent traction for commercial trucks.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune Tires, which provides commercial and passenger tires in North America, recently released three new DH131 closed shoulder super-regional drive tire sizes. They include the 295/75R22.5, the 11R22.5, and the 11R24.5.
The tires provide fleets with high-speed performance and longer mileage and are designed to minimize irregular shoulder wear. The tire surface has been developed to offer better grip and traction on road surfaces, reducing overall stress and improving stone ejection. Fortune Tires also provides unique siping in its tires, creating better heat dispersion and enhanced traction.
The new DH131 features a shallower tread depth, giving Fortune Tires dealers a lower price point option than the successful DH106 to offer to their fleet customers. Dealers will find the DH131 is the perfect combination of high mileage and excellent traction. The tire also features a two-retread casing warranty.
Fortune Tires focuses on manufacturing quality tires that drivers can have confidence in whether they’re driving their family around town or a fully-loaded tractor-trailer. The company also strives for uniformity and ensures every tire follows the same high standards of performance and craftsmanship. With its ever-improving technologies, Fortune Tires devotes itself to pushing the standards of tire solutions to make every journey matter.
About Fortune Tires:
The Fortune Tires brand is imported and sold exclusively in North America by Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc. Learn more at www.gofortunetire.com.
