Stephen Doukas Elected to Liberty HealthShare Board of Directors

Stephen has extensive experience developing strategic business plans and implementing those strategies in both non-profit and for-profit organizations.”
— Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer
CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Doukas, a senior business leader with more than 25 years of management experience, has been elected to the Liberty HealthShare Board of Directors.

“Stephen has extensive experience developing strategic business plans and implementing those strategies in both non-profit and for-profit organizations,” said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. “He has led customer service, human resources and project management teams and will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors.”

Doukas, senior manager of workplace services for Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global manufacturing services company, has held senior leadership positions at both non-profit and for-profit organizations for more than 20 years.

His career includes work in various industries including real estate, prisoner rehabilitation, information security, medical research and exploration geophysics. He has also established and managed corporate offices in China, London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bryant University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Tampa.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program is a caring community of more than 100,000 health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. Learn more about Liberty HealthShare at www.libertyhealthshare.org.
