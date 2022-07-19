EcoEnclose’s Poly Mailer Take Back Program Helps Brands and Their Customers Achieve Zero Waste Goals
This program gives hundreds of thousands of nationwide households easier access to thin film recycling.LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoEnclose - producer of sustainable packaging for the world’s most conscious ecommerce brands - has launched a Take Back Program for polyethylene film, frequently referred to as thin film plastic. Anyone who receives an ecommerce order in an EcoEnclose 100% Recycled Poly Mailer can fill the mailer with polyethylene film and ship it to EcoEnclose, where the material will be sorted and recycled through EcoCycle.
“100% recycled poly mailers are a carbon efficient packaging solution, but unfortunately many individuals don’t know how to recycle them or don’t have access to film recycling in their community.” said Saloni Doshi, CEO and Chief Sustainability Geek at EcoEnclose. “We hope this Take Back Program makes it easier for conscious consumers to recycle all of the polyethylene film in their households.”
This program marks another milestone in EcoEnclose’s ultimate vision of making packaging truly circular. The first iteration of their poly mailer, released almost ten years ago, contained 88% recycled content. They continued iterating, working through the challenges of manufacturing with recycled resin, and ultimately achieved 100% recycled content. They also added dual seal strips to the mailers, allowing them to be reused for returns.
Despite the fact that most Americans can drop off polyethylene film at grocery stores and big box retailers, the material’s recycling rate is a paltry 10% (source: EPA). EcoEnclose wants to dramatically increase this number through consumer education and their Poly Take Back Program.
“We have helped many brands shift from plastic packaging to curbside recyclable paper alternatives. We’ve also seen that many brands rely on the lower cost and durability of our 100% recycled poly mailers, and simply can’t go plastic-free.” Says Doshi, “These brands continue to ship in poly mailers, but want to maximize reuse and recycling of their packaging. We hope our Take Back Program helps brands balance sustainability goals with their budget and functional packaging needs.”
About EcoEnclose: EcoEnclose is a leading sustainable packaging company that has helped over 50,000 ecommerce stores ship in ways they can be proud of. EcoEnclose has a vision of achieving true packaging circularity long-term, and is constantly innovating and improving offerings in support of that goal. The company works in partnership with brands of all sizes to develop custom packaging solutions that meet their sustainability goals, brand proposition, budget, and operational requirements.
