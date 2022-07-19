MDC leads Calling all Owls program July 26 at Shaw Nature Reserve

Body

GRAY SUMMIT, Mo.—What are those unearthly sounds that you sometimes hear at night coming from the trees? Raucous laughter . . . screaming monkeys . . . a singer with laryngitis? Or it might be a barred owl.

Barred owls are common in Missouri’s woods, forests, parks, and even suburban neighborhoods. They make a wide variety of sounds, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a class that can teach you how to communicate with these nocturnal raptors.

Calling all Owls is a free program happening Tuesday, July 26 from 7-9 p.m. at Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit. It’s an opportunity to learn all about barred owls, what sounds they make, and how to duplicate those sounds with your own voice. Attendees will then have a chance to try and call a barred owl into viewing distance for themselves.

“No guarantees, but it’s fun and exciting to try calling an owl and at least get it to respond,” said MDC Conservation Educator Conrad Mallady. “Even if we aren’t successful on this night, you will leave with the knowledge and skills to try it on your own another time.”

Mallady reminds participants that this event will be held entirely outdoors. The program will begin under a pavilion while still daylight and continue into the evening as night approaches. Attendees should dress for the weather with footwear suitable for walking in the field, bring bug spray and water if desired, and a small flashlight or headlamp to use in the dark. Mallady also recommended bringing a folding chair for the program.

Should the program be cancelled due to rain, the makeup date will be Thursday, July 28 at the same time.

Calling all Owls is open to anyone age 12 and up, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Sn. Detailed directions to the program location will be emailed to participants prior to the program date. Please provide a good phone contact in case of cancellation.