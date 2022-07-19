Submit Release
Learn to Hunt program opens registration for Small Game Workshop

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook small game, such as rabbits and squirrels, to adults who have little to no small game hunting experience.

The workshop will be held on Aug. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Amana Sportsman’s Club, in Amana. Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting small game such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them.

The workshop also includes shooting techniques and time on the gun range for those looking to improve their shooting skills.

“This workshop will provide participants the skills and knowledge necessary to begin hunting small game, including techniques to field dress and cook this lean and healthy protein,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

The workshop is designed for participants 18 years of age and older. The cost is $25. For information on the workshop and to begin the registration process, go to https://tinyurl.com/22ehv3p8Space is limited so be sure to register right away. 

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR, Woods and Waters Project and Amana Sportsmans Club.  It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.

