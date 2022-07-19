Representative Jacey Jetton Accepting (TASSP) Nomination Applications



by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey

07/19/2022

AUSTIN - The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP) is now accepting nominations for the 2022-2023 academic year. The TASSP supports students committed to their education and to military service. Representative Jetton is now accepting applications from students in House District 26 for the scholarship program.

"The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program provides an opportunity to support students who are committed to serving our country while also advancing their education goals," said Jetton. "As a former National Guardsman, I applaud those students considering serving Texas and our country and encourage them to apply for this program."

The TASSP encourages students to complete a baccalaureate degree and become a member of one of these organizations:

• Texas Army National Guard

• Texas Air National Guard

• Texas State Guard

• United States Coast Guard

• United States Merchant Marine

• Commissioned officer in any branch of the armed services of the United States

To be selected as a TASSP recipient, certain eligibility criteria must be met, including being nominated by a state representative, state senator, the Lieutenant Governor, or the Governor. For more information about the program and eligibility visit: https://www.highered.texas.gov/. Selected students will be awarded up to $10,000.

Representative Jetton's office will accept applications through August 1st, 2022. Those interested in applying should submit a resume and cover letter to Wendi Lojo at wendi.lojo@house.texas.gov.

Contact Info