Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,522 in the last 365 days.

Representative Jacey Jetton Accepting (TASSP) Nomination Applications

member image

Representative Jacey Jetton Accepting (TASSP) Nomination Applications 
print page

by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey
07/19/2022

AUSTIN - The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP) is now accepting nominations for the 2022-2023 academic year. The TASSP supports students committed to their education and to military service. Representative Jetton is now accepting applications from students in House District 26 for the scholarship program.

"The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program provides an opportunity to support students who are committed to serving our country while also advancing their education goals," said Jetton. "As a former National Guardsman, I applaud those students considering serving Texas and our country and encourage them to apply for this program."

The TASSP encourages students to complete a baccalaureate degree and become a member of one of these organizations:
• Texas Army National Guard
• Texas Air National Guard
• Texas State Guard
• United States Coast Guard
• United States Merchant Marine
• Commissioned officer in any branch of the armed services of the United States

To be selected as a TASSP recipient, certain eligibility criteria must be met, including being nominated by a state representative, state senator, the Lieutenant Governor, or the Governor. For more information about the program and eligibility visit: https://www.highered.texas.gov/. Selected students will be awarded up to $10,000.

Representative Jetton's office will accept applications through August 1st, 2022. Those interested in applying should submit a resume and cover letter to Wendi Lojo at wendi.lojo@house.texas.gov.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.716

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0710

1108 Soldiers Field Dr., Suite 100

Sugar Land, TX 77479

(281) 240-0342

You just read:

Representative Jacey Jetton Accepting (TASSP) Nomination Applications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.