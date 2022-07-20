The Women's Wellness Medium, Lindsay Goodwin, Launches Garnet Moon to the World
Garnet Moon's founder, Lindsay Goodwin, knew from a young age that she had a deeper insight into energy and could see beyond what we can see physically..
Our mission at Garnet Moon is to guide you to fall in love with your magical power & live in alignment with your unique gifts, discover your self-confidence, and radiate confidence you possess within!”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garnet Moon's founder, Lindsay Goodwin, knew from a young age that she had a deeper insight into energy and could see beyond what we can see at the physical level. She also wanted to create a luxury wellness brand for women. That is why Lindsay launched Garnet Moon. Everything at Garnet Moon contains love, universal healing magic, reiki, wisdom, and sound healing.
"At Garnet Moon, we see ourselves as Ambassadors of Light for women, love, magic, intuitive wisdom, and wellness," says Lindsay. "Everything we do at Garnet Moon has the highest vibe to bring all our clients the healing and magic they deserve!
Garnet Moon offers services and products such as:
-Intuitive psychic medium and energy healing sessions
-Intuitive mentor coaching for manifesting and energy healing
-The Wellwoman Code mentoring for fertility, women's health, and intuitive development
-All-natural luxury healing, wellness, and skincare products
Additionally, Garnet Moon will soon have an online program, The Wellwoman Code! The Wellwoman Code program will include integrating natural medicine, soul medicine, and science medicine for fertility, hormonal balance, and women's health, how to connect to your inner goddess and womb wisdom, Lindsay's best tips for fertility, women's health, and intuitive development, and much more!
"Being a woman is not easy," Lindsay explains. "That's why our mission at Garnet Moon is to guide you to fall in love with your magical power and live in alignment with your unique gifts, discover your self-confidence, and radiate confidence with the power you possess within!"
In addition to services, Garnet Moon offers various products to help clients find their magical power, including aura and protective sprays, crystal healing kits, signature essential oils and skincare, fertility products, and sage manifesting kits. Garnet Moon's products harness the best energies of the Universe, the moon, astrology, Eastern and Holistic Healing, and Soul Medicine.
"We at Garnet Moon believe that to have well-being, your lifestyle needs to be as clean as possible, so we create clean products without hormonal disruptors," Lindsay says proudly. "Our product elements include herbal infusions from Eastern and Western philosophy, essential oils, and all-natural ingredients."
About Garnet Moon
Garnet Moon's founder, Lindsay Goodwin, has over ten years of clinical experience treating fertility and women's health clients through natural medicine, acupuncture, holistic medicine, and Chinese herbal medicine. Lindsay has always had deeper insights into energy and is now a universal ambassador for the Divine Feminine, a psychic medium, spirit baby channel, teacher, guide, mentor coach, fertility and women's wellness specialist, and mentor in intuitive development and manifesting through mindset and universal wisdom.
Garnet Moon strives to awaken as much magic in the Universe as possible!
