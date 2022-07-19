KALEO, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Record Company, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Black Dirt Music Fest
Central Illinois' premier roots, Americana, rock festival adds second day, expands with diverse, multi-national artist lineup.
"This year, we have the opportunity to add a 2nd day, more bands, and are so excited about the diverse lineup. We want this to become an event that people put on their calendars every year."”CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailed as one of Central Illinois' most exciting new music festivals when it debuted in 2019, Black Dirt Music Festival is pleased to announce its return on July 22 and July 23 in downtown Bloomington. To mark the occasion, Black Dirt Music Festival adds an additional day of music with a curated artist lineup of several genres from around the world. The two-block stretch of Washington St., between East and Prairie, plays host to the festivities as the iconic Castle Theatre serves as a timeless backdrop. Attendees will be treated to a diverse weekend of live music, cuisine from five local food truck vendors, and beer from Bud Light specialty drinks from featured bars from El Bandido Tequila and Deep Eddy Vodka.
— Castle Theatre co-owner Rory O’Connor
On Friday July 22, GRAMMY nominated band KALEO (alternative, indie) headlines with support from Houndmouth (Americana), Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (rock, formerly of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Fleetwood Mac), and Leah Blevins (country).
On Saturday July 23, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (alternative, indie) headlines with support from The Record Company (rock, blues), Nikki Lane (country, Americana), and Bloomington’s own Backyard Tire Fire (alt-country, rock).
WHAT: 2nd Annual Black Dirt Music Festival
WHEN: Friday July 22 - Saturday July 23, 2022 (gates 4:00 p.m. / music 5:00 p.m.) (rain or shine) *BEST TIME FOR INTERVIEWS IS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY BETWEEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE: The Castle Theatre in downtown Bloomington - 209 E. Washington Street (on Washington St between East St (Business 51) and Prairie St.)
COST: Adult single day general admission: $49.50. Adult two-day general admission: $89.50. VIP upgrades including limited edition 2022 Black Dirt Music Festival poster, complimentary drink tickets, indoor restroom facilities available for additional $100.00 per day or $180.00 for both days. Children under 10 are free with paid adult admission. Advance tickets are available online, at The Castle Theatre box office, or by calling 309-820-0352.
Additional details at BlackDirtMusicFestival.com.
Stay at hotels near the festival grounds. Fly into Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal.
