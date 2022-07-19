Presentation of Credentials, 19 July 2022

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Halimah Yacob in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

(a) The High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa

Her Excellency Madiepetsane Charlotte Lobe

(b) The Ambassador of Romania

His Excellency Iulian Buga

Their bio summaries are attached.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 JULY 2022

. . . . .

MADIEPETSANE CHARLOTTE LOBE

HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA

H.E. Madiepetsane Charlotte Lobe was formerly Acting Chief Operations Officer of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Politics, majoring in Governance and Political Transformation from the University of the Free State, South Africa, as well as Diploma in Public Relations and Communication from the Damelin Business School, South Africa.

H.E. Lobe previously served as the National Spokesperson for the African National Congress’ Women’s League. She was also the President of the African Women Leaders Network, South Africa, the Convener of the Gertrude Shope Women Mediators Network, and the Co-Convener of the South African Women’s Peace Table. At international fora, H.E. Lobe served in the Global Network of National Focal Points on Women, Peace and Security, where she co-chaired the Network on behalf of South Africa. She also served on the Global Steering Committee of the Generation Equality Forum, a multi-generational initiative aimed at dismantling gender inequalities and achieving a gender-equal world by 2030.

H.E. Lobe has served in several leadership positions in government, including as a Councillor from 1996 to 1999 at the local government level, as a Member of Parliament from 1999 to 2004, and as a Member of the Free State Provincial Legislature from 2004 to 2008.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

IULIAN BUGA

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

ROMANIA

H.E. Ambassador Iulian Buga is a career diplomat with over 31 years in the Romanian Foreign Service. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, he was the Romanian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden.

Ambassador Buga has held various high-ranking positions in the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and diplomatic appointments abroad, including Romania’s Ambassador to the United States, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Ambassador Buga also held the position of Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Between 2007 and 2009, he served as Secretary of State for Political and Strategic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A graduate of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, he later obtained postgraduate degrees in management, marketing, IT, and diplomatic studies, both in Romania and abroad. He is also a Distinguished MA Graduate in International and Diplomatic Relations of Westminster University of London.

He was awarded the Dutch National Order "Orania-Nassau". He is also a Knight of the National Order of Romania "Faithful Service", as well as a recipient of the "Diplomatic Order" of Romania.

Ambassador Buga is married with one daughter.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

. . . . .