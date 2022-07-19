BioRegenx Announces Investor Update
EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO, William Resides announces that as of July 1st, 2022, BioRegenx has moved from due diligence to a binding letter of intent to merge with a public company. These steps also include drafting the definitive agreement for the final merger.
As part of the merger activity, BioRegenx has hired Dan Cortes, CPA as its CFO. This decision was made in part to Dan’s track record as an experienced corporate financial CFO with more than 20 years of progressive experience in financial operations and taxation with both private and public organizations ranging from startups to those with hundreds of millions in revenue.
Microvascular Health Solutions Developments
After 18 months of research and development, followed by rigorous testing, Microvascular Health Solutions has approved the final production of a new camera capable of taking six times more video images gathered from under the tongue. The new patent-pending camera is called CapiVision™. The components for 1,000 CapiVision cameras have been ordered and production has begun with delivery expected in late Q3, or early Q4.
Along with the development of the new CapiVision camera, the MVHS team has completed the development of the 5.2.7 version of the GlycoCheck software and new video acquisition software that quality-check videos recorded by the CapiVision camera. Test results will be calculated on a new high-powered custom laptop computer capable of quickly processing results.
The next stage of software development is for the processing of the GlycoCheck video images to be transmitted to the cloud for calculation and storage of the MicroVascular Health Score™ as a Software as a Service (SaaS). This will run on the Microsoft™ Azure Platform. The development is ongoing with our technology team in the Netherlands and the first version is expected to be released in Q4, 2022.
Our plan is to bring the GlycoCheck system now being used in over 140 academic research hospitals studying a wide range of conditions and diseases, into a much-anticipated targeted system for medical and professional office use that generates a personalized MicroVascular Health Report for individual patients. To support medical and professional office use, we have created a series of 19 GlycoCheck System training modules, with more coming in the future. Once a provider views the videos and takes a test for each module, and a passing score is completed for all modules, a certificate of completion is issued. The training platform is hosted by the Boston BioLife Academy, a leading training, CME credit, and in-person events company for MD’s and Practitioners across the U.S.
There are now 90 peer-reviewed published studies using GlycoCheck in major medical journals that have researched how diseases and conditions are linked to a decline in endothelial glycocalyx function and a leaky, compromised microvascular system. Those studies range from health issues like sepsis, COVID-19, kidney disease, heart disease, cerebrovascular events, psoriasis, and many more. View the entire list at https://glycocheck.com/research-and-studies/#published. If you have a specific disease or condition you wish to read more about, type the name in the “Search” function to narrow the studies down to your specific interest.
Announcing TruEpigentics™
BioRegenx wholly owned subsidiary, NuLife Sciences announces the release of its latest product and service, TruEpigenetics via the Apple Store and Google Play. TruEpigenetics has launched on www.NuLifeSciences.com/TruEpigenetics. Now, you can discover your biological age and take control of your genetic health with a simple saliva test. The TruEpigenetics Practitioner and Patient on-boarding portal is expected for release in late Q3.
About BioRegenx
BioRegenx, Inc., a holding company, consists of Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, My Body Rx, LLC, and NuLife Sciences, Inc. BioRegenx and its subsidiaries combine the patented intellectual property of the breakthrough GlycoCheck medical testing device, the patented nutraceutical Endocalyx Pro, additional synergistic dietary supplement products sold under the My Body Rx brand, and a customer base of medical professionals and brand partners throughout North America.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of BioRegenx, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and BioRegenx, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.
