Christopher Jeannopoulos Named 11th President of Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy

BRONX, NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woodlawn Cemetery Board of Trustees has selected Christopher “Chris” Jeannopoulos to be its 11th President and CEO, a role in which he will also serve as President of the Woodlawn Conservancy. An ardent supporter of historic preservation and a dynamic leader with especially strong financial management experience, Mr. Jeannopoulos will assume his new responsibilities in September.

Mr. Jeannopoulos has over 18 years of leadership experience and most recently served as the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for the World Monuments Fund (WMF). Headquartered in New York City, the WMF is a leading international not-for-profit that works to safeguard the world’s most treasured places to enrich people’s lives and build mutual understanding across cultures and communities. During his tenure as CFO, Chris provided financial, administrative, and operational oversight in support of heritage conservation in 50 countries.

Prior to joining WMF, Mr. Jeannopoulos was the Chief Financial Officer of Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, the only museum in the United States devoted exclusively to historical and contemporary design. As Chief Financial Officer he oversaw the museum’s financial activities, working closely with senior management and the Board of Directors on strategic planning initiatives. Earlier in his career, he spent seven years in the private financial sector.

“We are excited about the next chapter for Woodlawn under Mr. Jeannopoulos’ leadership. His rare mixture of experience in finance, personnel management, strategic planning, and historic preservation is perfectly suited to guide Woodlawn toward a dynamic and sustainable future,” said Michael Reynolds, Board of Trustees Chair.

Christopher Jeannopoulos said, “I’m honored to serve as Woodlawn’s next President and CEO. This is a culturally and historically rich institution that holds a special place in the hearts of many New Yorkers and its visitors. It holds a special place in my heart, too, given the collaboration with the World Monuments Fund and Woodlawn on the Bridge to Crafts Careers program, of which I am a staunch supporter. I’m eager to bring what I have learned from my time in the nonprofit world to further enrich both the Cemetery and Conservancy.”

Edward F. Markiewicz, current Interim President of Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy, plans to retire in September. The Board is grateful for his many years of service, dating back to 1989.

A native New Yorker, Mr. Jeannopoulos is a licensed CPA and an alumnus of the University of Buffalo, The State University of New York. His selection is the culmination of a comprehensive national search, assisted by PBR Executive Search.

About The Woodlawn Cemetery

Established in 1863 and spanning 400 acres, The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, New York, is one of the nation’s most distinguished historic cemeteries. In 2011, Woodlawn was designated a National Historic Landmark for its singular importance in the history of the nation and New York City. Woodlawn is also an active cemetery with ongoing burials and funeral services, and more than 310,000 individuals are memorialized on its grounds. Woodlawn is one of the nation's finest examples of a 19th-century garden cemetery. Its monuments represent some of the best memorial art and architecture in the nation, including nearly 1,300 private mausoleums designed by some of the most prominent architects of the 20th century.

The Woodlawn Cemetery is open to the public free of charge 365 days a year, from 8:30 am-4:30 pm. Woodlawn is the last stop on the #4 train. The Cemetery is also accessible from the Metro North Railroad Harlem line (Woodlawn Station). For those traveling by car, Woodlawn can be reached from the E. 233rd St. exit off the Major Deegan (#13) and the Bronx Parkway (#10). For more information, please visit www.woodlawn.org.

About the Woodlawn Conservancy

The Woodlawn Conservancy provides educational programs for students and the public, engaging a strong volunteer corps and working to present the extraordinary collection of monument and plantings found on the 400-acre site of The Woodlawn Cemetery. This mission is accomplished through the support of individuals and organizations who desire to preserve Woodlawn’s beauty and history for the enjoyment of future generations, thereby, investing in the future by preserving the past. For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org