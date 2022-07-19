Maine CDC Offers Tips to Avoid Getting Rabies from Bats

MAINE, July 19 - Back to current news.

July 19, 2022

Human Services

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) urges Mainers to take steps to limit exposure to rabies from bats. Bats are most active in Maine from late July into early September, however bat exposures can occur during any time of year. Maine CDC encourages people to be cautious around bats, keep distance, and know what to do after exposure to a bat.

Bats play an important role in local ecosystems but can spread viruses such as rabies. Rabies can be fatal in humans, pets, and livestock. Timely treatment following a rabies exposure is effective in preventing disease in humans. Human rabies cases are rare in the United States, and Maine last reported a human rabies case in 1937. However, the rabies virus is naturally found in Maine wildlife including bats, foxes, raccoons, and skunks. In 2021, bats made up 46 percent of the 548 animals submitted to the Maine state lab for rabies testing. Sixteen of those bats tested positive for rabies.

Rabies spreads when infected mammals bite, and in some cases scratch, a person or another mammal. Contact with an infected mammal’s brain or spinal cord can also transmit the virus to humans and pets. The virus is not spread in blood, urine, feces, skunk spray, or dried saliva. A rabid animal may show a variety of symptoms or no symptoms at all. Always be cautious around wildlife, including bats, or any animals you do not know.

Bat Exposures

A bat exposure may include:

Bites

Scratches

Handling a bat without gloves

Waking up to a bat in the bedroom

Finding a bat in a room with an unaccompanied child or incapacitated adult

Pets and livestock holding a bat in their mouths or being in the same area as the bat, like a living room or barn.

It may be difficult to tell if a bat exposed a person or domestic animal to rabies. Evaluate every bat exposure on a case-by-case basis and always treat with caution.

Contact a health care provider about any potential exposure. Follow these steps if you, someone under your care, or a pet is exposed to a bat.

Trapping and Releasing Bats

If an exposure occurs, always try to capture the bat if you can do so safely.

Never handle a bat with your bare hands. Wear thick leather gloves, if possible.

Put a container over the bat after it lands, then gently slide cardboard underneath.

Take care not to damage the bat’s head. Damaging the head can invalidate rabies testing.

Only release the bat outdoors if you are completely certain no people or pets were exposed. Do this by capturing and moving the bat outside, or by opening exterior doors and windows to allow the bat to leave on its own.

If there is any uncertainty, call Maine CDC before releasing the bat.

Submitting Bats for Rabies Testing

Maine’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory can test bats for rabies.

If a bat exposure occurs with a person or pet, contact the nearest Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s (Maine IF&W) Warden Service Dispatch Center. If you cannot contact a game warden, call your local animal control officer.

A game warden will pick up and deliver the bat to the state lab for rabies testing. Do not mail the bat.

A Maine CDC epidemiologist will follow up with results on any bat that tests positive.

Lab results for bats submitted before 9 a.m. are usually available the same day.

Rabies Exposure Management in Humans

Rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is a set of injections for people exposed to rabies to prevent disease.

Rabies PEP should be administered within 10 days of an exposure.

In most cases, rabies PEP can wait until lab results come back for the tested animal.

People exposed to bats should contact a health care provider.

Your health care provider will make the decision to begin or stop rabies PEP.

Rabies Management in Pets and Livestock

If your pets or livestock are exposed to a bat, call your veterinarian.

Domestic animals exposed to bats may need to be quarantined for some length of time to rule out rabies.

Keeping your pets up to date on rabies vaccination can protect their health and reduce quarantine times.

Bat Proof Buildings

Contact a Maine IF&W Regional Wildlife Biologist who can talk to you about your options for removing bats from your home or building.

