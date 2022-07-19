Seattle’s Spinnaker Chocolate Wins Nine Awards in the 2022 AOC Awards, an International Award Recognizing Fine Chocolate

Academy of Chocolate Awards Gold Winner: 70% Belize with Bourbon Bar

Recognition Includes One of Only Two Makers to Win a Gold Award in the "Dark Bean To Bar Seasoned" Category

SEATTE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The results of the 14th Annual 2022 Academy of Chocolate Awards (AOC) were announced yesterday by the Academy, with Spinnaker Chocolate receiving a remarkable nine awards in their first year of business. The Academy of Chocolate is an independent organization that promotes real chocolate showcasing great taste, sustainable production, and education.

Spinnaker Chocolate opened its doors in Seattle in October 2021, immediately being recognized for producing exceptional bean-to-bar chocolate. By sourcing the best cacao in the world, this innovative, small-batch chocolate company creates chocolate that is robust and complex. Through years of research, and the development of new techniques and equipment, Spinnaker Chocolate’s process includes meticulously sorting cacao, removing impurities, and roasting only the cacao “nibs.” They have a firm corporate commitment to creating chocolate that is as sustainable, minimizing the environmental impact, as it is delicious.

There were a total of 900 entries across all categories submitted worldwide to the Academy of Chocolate, and Spinnaker Chocolate is the proud recipient of 2 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze awards as listed below:

Gold: 70% Uganda with Nibs, 70% Belize with Bourbon

Silver: 70% Belize, 70% Madagascar with Salt, 70% Uganda with Bee Pollen and Salt

Bronze: 70% Uganda, 85% Colombia, 70% Belize with nibs and salt, 58% Trinidad Dark Milk

"We're deeply honored to be able to call ourselves award-winning chocolate makers. Our team has worked hard to make high-quality chocolate and it's extremely validating to receive international recognition with these awards, said co-founder Kelly Van Arsdale. We're excited to see our name alongside the chocolate makers that inspired us to start making chocolate in the first place. To win nine awards in our first year of business is very exciting!"

The Award provides an international platform and awareness for people to savor, appreciate and learn about fine chocolate. The awards are judged by leading chocolatiers, producers, journalists, bloggers, food writers, and other chocolate experts from across the industry and judged on appearance, depth of aroma and flavor, length and complexity. The Academy of Chocolate was founded in 2005 by five of Britain’s leading chocolate professionals. The Academy campaigns for better chocolate and to promote a greater awareness of the difference between fine chocolate and the mass-produced chocolate confectionery.

ABOUT SPINNAKER CHOCOLATE

