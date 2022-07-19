Route 885 Paving Operations Begin Tuesday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations on Route 885 (Greenfield Avenue/Second Avenue/Saline Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Tuesday night, July 19 weather permitting.

Paving operations requiring lane restrictions on Route 885 will occur daily from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late July between Frazier Street and Saline Street. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct the work.

Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns. Please use caution if driving in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

