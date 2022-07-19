5 years after the genocide: Rohingya refugee needs are higher than ever
MedGlobal has released a report to raise awareness on the tough situation that Rohingya refugees are enduring at the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedGlobal has released an advocacy report to raise awareness on the tough situation that Rohingya refugees are enduring at the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Five years after the genocide that caused over 700,000 Rohingya to flee their homes in Rakhine State, Myanmmar, their situation is more dire than ever.
The inadequate living conditions in the camps, lack of livelihood opportunities and access to basic necessities has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The difficult situation that Rohingya refugees and the host communities in Cox’s Bazar endure is aggravated by the country’s vulnerability to cyclical natural hazards.
Despite all the constraints that Rohingya refugees and host communities face, funding to meet their humanitarian needs has dwindled during the past years. Only 13% of the required funds for 2022 have been provided until now. MedGlobal is calling to INGOs, the UN and international donors to fully fund the Joint Response Plan, engage with Myanmar authorities to put an end to violence against civilians, support Bangladesh government efforts to assist refugees and to plan a comprehensive and holistic response that will address the healthcare needs of all Rohingya refugees and host communities.
Masum Salah Uddin, Bangladesh Program Manager at MedGlobal said: “It is assumed that in the coming months the funding would be at its lowest since the crisis began back in 2017. The unique nature of the Rohingya crisis is that they have become victims of statelessness and caught up in the cracks, making the crisis protracted with no diplomatic solutions in sight. We urge humanitarian funding agencies to keep funding this protracted crisis with ever more resolution. Let us support these people to meet the basic living conditions until they are back in their home country. Let us prevent another crisis by funding the ongoing one”.
The report will be presented next Monday 25th July at 10am EST/5pm GMT in an online event that will feature as speakers Mr. Azeem Ibrahim, Director of Special Initiatives at Newlines Institute, and Masum Salah Uddin, Bangladesh Program Manager at MedGlobal. More details about the event will follow soon.
MedGlobal has been present in FDMN (Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals) Camps and also in the host community in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh since 2017, providing much needed healthcare for Rohingya refugees. Our work has supported emergency relief, including COVID-19 and multiple responses to disasters such as floods and fires, as well as free healthcare for Rohingya refugees and the host communities through a Health Post in Camp 24 and the MedGlobal Maternity & Birth Center in the underserved neighborhood of Somitipara. We are also providing health education and needs-based medical training for community members and medical professionals. Most recently, we were able to impact 257,000 beneficiaries during 2021.
MedGlobal is a humanitarian and health non-governmental organization (NGO) working to serve vulnerable communities around the world by providing innovative, free, and sustainable healthcare. Our health services support refugees, displaced persons, and other marginalized communities in conflict-affected and low-resource settings around the world. Learn more about our response for Rohingya refugees and Bangladesh emergencies.
