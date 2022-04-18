Medglobal team completed training of 420 Ukrainian physicians on mass casualties and chemical weapons
EINPresswire.com/ -- MedGlobal team of seven US physicians, including trauma surgeons, critical care and infectious disease specialists completed a second successful medical mission to Ukraine from April 4-10. Medglobal physicians traveled from Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville and NYC to war-torn Ukraine through Poland. The team delivered supplies and medicines and trained Ukrainian doctors in multiple hospitals in Lviv. They were joined by Dr. Jacques Beres, a co-founder of Doctors without Borders, who traveled from France.
The MedGlobal team trained 420 Ukrainian physicians in the period of a week in five different hospitals, including the Community Municipal Children Hospital, Lviv Regional Children Hospital, Hospital 8 and Military veterans hospital. The training focused on three main areas: trauma, mass casualties, POCUS, and chemical weapons. The MedGlobal team had good discussions with their Ukrainian counterparts, who were very keen to know more about trauma evaluation and joined late training from the US.
Dr Zaher Sahloul, founder and President of MedGlobal, said “It felt like WW3 with sirens going off, but people were very resilient. This is our second mission in solidarity since the war started. We delivered worth $200,000 of medical supplies and trained 420 physicians on Trauma, portable ultrasound and chemical warfare in light of our experience in Syria and other disaster regions”.
Dr Conrad Fischer, who joined MedGlobal team in Ukraine, said “I went to Ukraine with MedGlobal because medicine is love and bearing witness in solidarity with the Ukrainian people will make my soul stronger. We have to take action. Action is what happened by going to Ukraine this week with MedGlobal.”
This is the second mission that MedGlobal deploys to support healthcare needs in Ukraine. The first mission took place between the 6th and the 12th of March and included a team of 9 physicians and nurses from the United States and the United Kingdom. The medical team delivered a large amount of medical supplies and provided training on chemical weapons and protection of hospitals.
MedGlobal’s response for Ukraine has distributed medical supplies and medications worth over $700,000, benefitting over 10,000 patients. Additionally, it has provided refugee healthcare in neighboring countries, supported field hospitals and mobilized the diaspora Ukrainian community to contribute with donations.
MedGlobal calls on the international community to increase humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians, and calls on Russia and any country that may influence its actions to stop the war, abide by international humanitarian laws, protect the lives of civilians, refrain from using chemical warfare agents, and avoid bombing hospitals and ambulances.
MedGlobal is a humanitarian and health non-governmental organization (NGO) working to serve vulnerable communities around the world by providing innovative, free, and sustainable healthcare. Our health services support refugees, displaced persons, and other marginalized communities in conflict-affected and low-resource settings around the world. Know more about our response for Ukraine.
Victoria Silva Sánchez
