Steelscape partners with Concora to build a branded product library
Steelscape now powers their website with Concora Spec- a modern product specification platform with built-in automation to capture insights on customer behavior
This new platform complements our broader digital transformation efforts to provide an outstanding product experience for customers through the right tools and technologies.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading software company, Concora, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Steelscape. The renowned West Coast manufacturer of coated and painted metal for roofing and siding, is now using Concora’s flagship product, Concora Spec, to display their full line of building materials online.
— John Provencal, Marketing Manager at Steelscape
“The launch of Steelscape’s Concora platform enables architects and specifiers to explore the features and performance of our innovative metal colors with ease”, notes Steelscape's Marketing Manager John Provencal. “This market-leading functionality will streamline the product selection and specification process when selecting metal roofing or siding colors. This new platform complements our broader digital transformation efforts to provide an outstanding product experience for customers through the right tools and technologies.”
Concora Spec is a cutting-edge digital marketing platform dedicated to building product manufacturers (BPMs). A top favorite among BPMs looking for an easy way to organize large amounts of content online, Concora Spec is designed to offer a systematic showcase of building materials. The platform can easily be customized to align with any branding and operates seamlessly within existing websites.
Eric Snyder, CEO of Concora, said, “Our recent partnership with Steelscape is extremely significant for our growth as a company as we continue to expand our community of customers. Our platform puts all of the technical details that their customers (architects and designers) need right at their fingertips – and we have made it easy to update product information that’s available directly from Steelscape’s corporate website.”
Concora Spec not only helps to keep the content library organized but also helps clients capture new leads and insights. In fact, this particular feature of the platform has earned rave reviews from the clients.
The platform records every major aspect of user behavior on product pages, like the products they viewed and downloaded, as well as how much time they spent on a product page, and so on. These insights help BPMs attain a clear understanding of customer behavior that they can eventually use to tailor their website and sales interactions to meet customer demands.
Featuring a simple dashboard, the platform allows users to edit, add or remove products easily, without advanced tech knowledge. One of the best aspects of the platform is its flexibility - enabling users to update their product portfolio whenever they need it.
“Equipped with built-in automation, Concora Spec makes it even easier to keep your product library up-to-date at regular intervals. It makes the whole process faster than ever so that your staff can allot more time on other important tasks. The manager dashboard provides a closer view of the analytics so that you can always check what’s working and what’s not,” says Snyder.
For more information, please visit https://concora.com
About Concora:
Building product manufacturers choose Concora Spec to build a branded product library and drive more product specifications by making the online specification process easy for architects, engineers, contractors and designers.
About Steelscape:
Steelscape is the leading west-coast manufacturer of coated and painted metal for construction products. Each year Steelscape produces more than 400 million pounds of painted steel which is transformed into a wide range of products including metal roofing and siding. Steelscape offers a range of unique colors and designs to expand the application of metal in modern architecture. This includes their latest, ultra-matte product, Natural Matte® which eliminates unwanted shine and glare. Learn more about Steelscape colors and finishes at https://steelscape.concora.com/
Joe Kaziow
Concora
email us here