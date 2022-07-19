Submit Release
Request for Proposals – Tourism Academy

Commerce is soliciting proposals from nonprofit organizations to develop an online “Tourism Academy.” The academy will provide DMOs, rural communities, tribal nations and tourism/hospitality-related small businesses in Washington State with the technical assistance, training, education and mentorship needed to recover and rebuild tourism-dependent economies. COMMERCE intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP.

Reply date: 05 August 2022

Download the Tourism Academy RFP (Word)

