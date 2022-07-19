Request for Proposals – Tourism Academy

Commerce is soliciting proposals from nonprofit organizations to develop an online “Tourism Academy.” The academy will provide DMOs, rural communities, tribal nations and tourism/hospitality-related small businesses in Washington State with the technical assistance, training, education and mentorship needed to recover and rebuild tourism-dependent economies. COMMERCE intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.