Aug. 1 deadline to buy controlled hunt tags is fast approaching

The deadline to purchase controlled hunt tags is Aug. 1 at 11:59 p.m. MDT.

It is the applicant's responsibility to see if they drew a controlled hunt tag and to buy it by this deadline. All controlled hunt tags (except unlimited and January hunts) that are not purchased by the Aug. 1 deadline will be forfeited and offered in the second drawing. There are no exceptions.

Hunters who applied for controlled hunt tags for deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear, and fall turkey can check their draw status through Fish and Game's licensing system if they already have an account.

Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results webpage. Hunter can also check their results and buy tags at Fish and Game offices, at any license vendors or by calling (800) 554-8685.