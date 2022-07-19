Submit Release
2THEDGE Appoints Catherine Self to Vice President of Innovation Execution and UAS Operations

Leading Testing and Experimentation as A Service (TEXaS) that Harness Emerging Technologies to Create Sustained Competitive Advantage

"We are blessed to have Catherine join our leadership team to help continue our efforts to harness emerging technologies to help strengthen both companies and communities.”
— Ty Harmon, Chief of Tech Recon and Founder

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2THEDGE is pleased to announce that Catherine Self has joined the company as Vice President, Innovation Execution.  She brings with her expertise in Unmanned Aerial Systems operations, regulatory affairs, and strong Program Management acumen.

Catherine will be responsible for leading the Testing and Experimentation as A Service (TEXaS) for 2THEDGE clients, technology reconnaissance, vendor analysis, and supporting business development efforts.

Catherine will also play a pivotal role in leading the development of the Matador UAS Consortium that is transforming rural healthcare and organ transport to overcome long standing inequities.

In similar roles prior to joining 2THEDGE, Catherine managed initiatives related to the aviation, railroad, transportation, and IT industries.  She has over two decades of experience in Innovation, Research & Development, and Program Management.


ABOUT 2THEDGE
2THEDGE enables global organizations to rapidly identify, test, and drive the adoption of new capabilities to accelerate business outcomes. For more information or to apply for Testing and Experimentation Funding, contact STEP_FORWARD@2THEDGE.com.

