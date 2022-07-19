73 Strings and ValueTrust announce a collaboration agreement
A collaboration to grow an innovative mindset and strengthen international expansionPARIS, FRANCE, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 73 strings is digitalizing alternative investments. We provide efficiency and intelligence to how illiquid assets are analysed, valued, monitored and transacted thanks to our AI-augmented solutions, powered by 100s years of corporate finance and private assets expertise.
Our semi-automated illiquid assets valuation product, QUBIT X and our automated data collection and monitoring product, GRAVITON X, enable substantial operations efficiencies and new insights through analytics while enhancing users’ processes and experiences. Both products are integrated into the same tech stack for an optimal data journey.
73 Strings announces a collaboration with ValueTrust Financial Advisors SE (“ValueTrust”), an independent expert providing complex valuation and financial advisory services to executives and investors.
Paris, July 19th 2022 – FASTech (Financial Advisory Services - Technology) 73 Strings, co-founded by Yann Magnan, Abhishek Pandey, Sambeet Parija and Vinod Vijapur renowned valuation, corporate finance and technology experts, announces their collaboration with ValueTrust, co-founded by Prof. Dr. Christian Aders, Chairman of the Executive Board and Senior Managing Director.
73 Strings delivers key technology solutions to help Alternative Investment Funds, Banks and Corporates to grow with the digital age, facilitating and creating efficiencies for valuation analysis, helping manage related risks and extracting more intelligence out of the vast amount of data required to do so.
ValueTrust stands for solution-oriented, partnership-based and sustainable financial advisory in demanding corporate situations. Working closely with executives and investors, and with their experienced team of financial experts in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, they will accompany 73 Strings through their processes and client relationships in these geographies.
ValueTrust is led by Prof. Dr. Christian Aders. He was a partner at KPMG’s corporate finance department, then at Duff & Phelps before founding ValueTrust to create an independent European financial advisory business. The collaboration with 73 Strings will put this team of financial experts at the forefront of the digital revolution of financial advisory. Supporting the leading solution in automated valuation will allow Value Trust to better serve clients thanks to innovative digital tools that complement its highly skilled experts.
The collaboration between 73 Strings and ValueTrust is a decisive step to support the growth of 73 Strings.
With ValueTrust focusing on the attractive DACH region, the aim is to pursue new client relationships as well as to maintain a high standard of customer support, thus contributing to the phase of explosive growth and scaling of operations that the company is experiencing.
“We at 73 Strings are excited to collaborate with Value Trust in the DACH region, a leading independent valuation and corporate finance advisory firm. We share common values, starting with the ambition to bring the most innovative solutions to our clients, as well as a best-in-class expertise and experience within the Alternative Investment Funds industry. Together, we will transform the middle office process, adding efficiency and robustness, and enabling our clients to extract more intelligence out of the process and the data associated with it.”
Yann Magnan, CEO and co-founder of 73 Strings.
“While complex financial advisory services around our clients’ capital agenda continue to be the core of our business, we see significant potential for digital solutions in our market. Qubit X is an innovative self-service valuation tool that allows our clients to optimize speed, quality, efficiency and consistency of repetitive valuation tasks. We are delighted to collaborate with 73 Strings and introduce Qubit X to our clients.”
Prof. Dr. Christian Aders, Chairman of the Executive Board and Senior Managing Director of ValueTrust.
